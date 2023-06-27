Conspiring for New Opportunities in Digital Innovation 2023 NetEase Digital Innovation Industry Development Summit·Wuyi Station is about to open-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source Title: Conspiring for New Opportunities in Digital Innovation 2023 Netease Digital Innovation Industry Development Summit Wuyi Station is about to open

The pace of the digital age is constantly advancing, and the power of innovation has spawned infinite possibilities. In order to better promote the development of Wuyi’s digital economy industry and help enterprises break through development bottlenecks and enhance their competitive advantages, the 2023 NetEase Digital Industry Development Summit Wuyi Station will be held on the 29th of this month jointly organized by NetEase and Wuyi NetEase Joint Innovation Center. The opening of Wuyi.

Embodying “Warrior” with Numbers, Sharing the “Smart” Fruits of Digital Innovation and Development

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88 Strategy”, according to the implementation of three “No. 1 Projects” proposed by the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, vigorously implement digital economy innovation and quality improvement, and implement “sweet potato economy” to improve energy levels, Wuyi NetEase Joint Innovation Center It will give full play to the support of strong resources to further help Wuyi’s digital economy enter the “fast lane” and drive onto the “highway”.

As a grand event in the field of digital innovation, this event will focus on the industrial direction and future development of digital innovation, aiming to provide an open, inclusive and shared communication platform to lead the development trend of the digital age.

This forum will also bring together industry leaders, leading scholars, experts, and business representatives from across the country to discuss issues such as innovative applications of digital technology, industrial development, and policy guidance, and provide comprehensive thinking and inspiration for digital transformation. Help build regional innovative ecological enterprise clusters and digital industry cultivation bases, and form cross-border innovation models.

Climbing up to help the industry’s digital transformation and industrial innovation

In recent years, Wuyi’s digital trade has developed rapidly, and it has been ranked among the top 100 counties for the development of e-commerce in China for six consecutive years. In the future, Wuyi will continue to integrate the three major e-commerce resources of rural areas, cross-border and live broadcasting, continue to promote the agglomeration and efficient development of the e-commerce industry, and provide a powerful engine for the high-quality development and construction of a common prosperity demonstration zone.

In May 2022, Wuyi NetEase Joint Innovation Center officially opened. Since the opening of the park, it has continuously given full play to its advantages in platform and brand, as well as the role of operation empowerment, to cultivate “net celebrity enterprises” and create “explosive products”, to help Wuyi’s e-commerce service complex operate in a standardized and efficient manner, and to help “Made in Wuyi” expand the market , Strong brand.

In the future, with the strong support of the Wuyi County Party Committee and the County Government, the Wuyi NetEase Joint Innovation Center will carry out more digital trade services, build a regional innovative ecological enterprise cluster area and a digital industry cultivation base, form a cross-border innovation model, and further promote Wuyi’s industrial upgrading and transformation , Build a digital industrial ecosystem.

