Constant reference interest rate – Rents should not rise for the moment – News

The Federal Housing Office (BWO) leaves the mortgage reference interest rate at 1.5 percent. This means that residential rents cannot be increased further at the moment due to the reference interest rate. However, the next increase in the reference interest rate could be imminent at the end of 2023 or early 2024.

At the previous interest rate decision in June, the reference interest rate was raised by 0.25 percentage points. When determining the reference rate, the BWO relies on the quarterly average interest rate for domestic mortgage claims from Swiss banks. According to the BWO, this has increased to 1.59 from 1.44 percent compared to the previous quarter. It is thus only slightly below the threshold for the next rate hike.

According to the BWO, an increase is indicated if the average rate calculated by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) rises above 1.62 percent. The next publication of the reference rate is planned for early December 2023.

The next rate hike became apparent

The reference interest rate was introduced in autumn 2008 with a value of 3.5 percent. Since then, it has fallen steadily and has remained at a low of 1.25 percent for a long time. In June of this year it rose again for the first time.

Legend: Rents are likely to continue to rise, even if the reference interest rate remains at 1.50 percent at the moment. KEYSTONE/DPA/Rolf Vennenbernd

The reason for this was the turnaround in interest rates initiated by the SNB. Experts expect the next interest rate move to come with the next decision in December of this year. Then rents will also rise again for many tenants. After an increase in the reference interest rate by 0.25 percent, landlords are allowed to increase the rent by 3.0 percent.

The experts also agree that after the interest rate hike to 1.75 percent, the end of the road has not been reached. Bank Safra Sarasin expects a further step in December 2024, Raiffeisen also at the end of 2024 or in March 2025 at the latest, UBS and ZKB only in the course of 2025. However, this forecast only applies if the SNB only increases its key interest rate once more, emphasized UBS expert Claudio Saputelli.

