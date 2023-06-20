Home » Constitution – Federal Constitutional Court decides on remuneration for work behind bars
Constitution – Federal Constitutional Court decides on remuneration for work behind bars

The Federal Constitutional Court announces a verdict on the payment of prisoners’ work. Prisoners from Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia moved to Karlsruhe because they considered the wages too low.

The Federal Constitutional Court announced on Tuesday (10:00 a.m.) a ruling on the payment of prisoners’ work. Prisoners from Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia moved to Karlsruhe because they considered the wages too low. The hourly wage for work in the prison’s own operations or for external companies on the grounds of a correctional facility is less than three euros. (Az. 2 BvR 166/16 and others)

In many federal states, inmates are obliged to work. This should serve to resocialize and help them to be able to earn their own living even after their release. The court is to decide whether work behind bars is properly recognised.

