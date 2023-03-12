LichtBlick SE

Hamburg/Karlsruhe

Together with 25 other operators of solar, wind and biomass power plants, LichtBlick has lodged a complaint with the Federal Constitutional Court against the skimming off of proceeds. According to the complaint by the renowned law firm Raue, it was an “inadmissible special levy”. The skimming violates the professional freedom and property guarantee of the companies concerned.

Markus Adam, LichtBlick’s chief lawyer, explains: “It makes sense for the federal government to relieve households and companies in view of the high energy costs. And it makes sense for electricity producers to participate in financing the relief. However, skimming off the proceeds is the wrong instrument. It hurts the basic rights of the skimmed off companies and slows down the energy turnaround. An excess profit tax, as is also levied by the oil or coal industry, would also be the appropriate and legally secure way for green electricity producers.”

The federal government introduced the levy with the Act on the Electricity Price Brake (StromPBG). Since December 2022, the income from wind, solar and biomass operators has been skimmed off according to a complex key in order to help finance the price brake. For the most part, fictitious proceeds are assumed. In the event of particularly high stock exchange prices, the regulation could lead to the entire EEG remuneration for a plant being skimmed off again.

“For the individual plant operator, depending on the wholesale prices, this can lead to skimming amounts that are even higher than their revenues,” says the complaint.

“While taxes are only incurred on profits – i.e. on the difference between real income and expenditure – the legislator skims off fictitious income from electricity producers without taking into account the expenditure. This intervention is unique in terms of financial policy,” explains Adam.

In many cases, the intervention means that solar and biomass systems in particular cannot continue to be operated economically or entire business areas are threatened. The market for direct supply contracts (PPA) collapsed for the levy period. PPAs play a central role in the supply of green electricity to households and companies. PPAs also guarantee stable prices in the long term.

The complaint states that the failure to limit the skimming off of proceeds to actual financial needs is also unlawful. According to statements by Federal Finance Minister Lindner, the government only expects costs of 1.4 billion euros for the electricity price brake instead of the originally planned 43.

The announcement by Federal Minister of Economics Habeck that he would not extend the skimming until June 30, 2023 could not prevent the complainants from going to Karlsruhe: “This is a fundamental constitutional question. Skimming off the proceeds is a serious political mistake that will not be repeated With tax law, the state has a strong and sufficient instrument to enable companies to participate in the financing of public tasks,” explains Adam.

LichtBlick calls on the federal government to end the skimming of proceeds with immediate effect.

LichtBlick SE