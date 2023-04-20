Construct the financial center of western China and create an inland open highland_Chongqing People’s Government Network

From April 20th to 21st, the 5th China-Singapore Financial Summit will be held simultaneously in Chongqing, China and Singapore

Construct the financial center of the west and create an inland open highland

In April last year, ICBC Chongqing Branch successfully achieved a breakthrough in the import letter of credit under the “one-order system” of multimodal transport. At present, it has issued a total of 580,000 US dollars of import letters of credit under the “one-order system”; in January this year, The Chongqing Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China, in cooperation with the Singapore Branch, handled a 50 million yuan international business on-loan under the green finance project for Chongqing Gengye New Material Technology Co., Ltd., injecting financial vitality into the green industry…

Since the implementation of the Sino-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Project on Strategic Interconnection, relevant reform measures have been continuously implemented, and Chongqing’s cross-border trade and investment business environment has become more open and safer.

Openness brings more opportunities, and cooperation promotes better development. Since 2018, the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project Financial Summit (hereinafter referred to as the “Sino-Singapore Financial Summit”) has been successfully held for 4 sessions. As an important part of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project, Chongqing’s financial industry has achieved gratifying results. Last year, the added value of Chongqing’s financial industry reached 249.1 billion yuan, an increase of 172.05% compared with 10 years ago, accounting for 8.6% of the region’s GDP; the loan-to-deposit ratio reached 101%, and loans exceeded the 5 trillion yuan mark for the first time. The ability has been steadily enhanced.

From April 20th to 21st this year, the 5th China-Singapore Financial Summit will be held simultaneously in Chongqing, China and Singapore with the theme of “New Mission of Financial Center, New Momentum of Financial Opening-up”. Today, the China-Singapore Financial Summit is not only a stage to showcase the achievements of financial cooperation under the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project, but also an important symbol of Chongqing’s financial opening up and development, an important window for the opening up of western China, and a financial cooperation between China and ASEAN. An important platform for industry exchanges and cooperation.

Promote two-way financial cooperation and continuously release the dividends of financial opening

In September last year, Sasseur (Fuzhou) Super Outlets located in Nantong Town, Minhou County, Fuzhou City, Fujian Province officially debuted after upgrading. This is the fifteenth outlet project of Sasseur Group. The group is a direct beneficiary of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project. In March 2018, Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust was successfully listed on the Singapore Exchange through the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project, injecting new momentum into the rapid development of the company.

“The key topic of the 5th China-Singapore Financial Summit is to seize the new strategic opportunities after the implementation of the Western Financial Center and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, to seek a new track for high-quality financial cooperation between China and Singapore, and to empower with finance. The construction of the twin-city economic circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing area will serve the construction of the New Land-Sea Corridor in the west.” Ruan Lu, secretary of the party group and director of the Chongqing Financial Supervision Bureau, said that the summit has been held for 4 consecutive sessions, and the total amount of projects implemented has reached 128.3 billion yuan. An important platform for vitality.

In 2013, Chongqing City became one of the first batch of cross-border e-commerce foreign exchange payment pilot areas in the country, and the number of administrative approval items for capital accounts decreased by 2/3. Subsequently, finance, as an important part of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project, became one of the key areas of cooperation between the two parties.

Chongqing’s open potential is attracting more and more Singaporean financial institutions to settle down. Up to now, Singapore has established more than 20 financial institutions in Chongqing through joint ventures or sole proprietorships involving funds, small loans, financial leasing and other fields. Among them, the China-Singapore Connectivity Fund has invested about 10 billion yuan in Chongqing’s logistics, big data and other fields. Currently, ASEAN countries including Singapore account for 30% of foreign-funded banks in Chongqing.

The facilitation of China-Singapore cross-border settlement has been greatly improved. As of the end of February 2023, the cumulative foreign-related receipts and payments between Chongqing and Singapore reached US$61.07 billion. Among them, the cumulative amount of RMB cross-border receipts and payments reached 60.12 billion yuan, and Singapore became the third largest overseas region for cross-border RMB settlement in Chongqing, involving 556 companies, an increase of 136 compared with 7 years ago, covering manufacturing, wholesale and retail, and transportation. and many other industries.

China-Singapore cross-border investment and financing channels have been greatly expanded. The accumulated cross-border financing between China and New Zealand exceeded US$19.4 billion, an increase of more than 10 times compared with that before the cooperation between China and New Zealand. Among them, the radiation has driven the provinces along the Western New Land-Sea Corridor to achieve more than US$6.5 billion in financing in Singapore.

Promote regional financial reform and accelerate the construction of inland open highlands

Customers holding savings cards of the Bank of Chongqing can handle cash deposit and withdrawal and transfer services at the branch counters of Bank of Chengdu—thanks to the Chengdu-Chongqing local corporate financial institution cooperation agreement, this idea is becoming a reality.

In Chongqing, new policies at the national level have injected new vitality into the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project.

In December 2021, with the approval of the State Council, the People’s Bank of China and others jointly issued the “Chengdu-Chongqing Co-Building Western Financial Center Plan”, which clarified that it will accelerate the construction of Chengdu-Chongqing into a city based in the west, facing East Asia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia, and serving the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. “The goal of the western financial center of the country and the region puts forward the policy framework of “six systems and one foundation” and forms 28 supporting measures in 7 aspects, which brings major historic opportunities for the development of Chongqing’s financial industry and also expands the Sino-Singapore (Chongqing) ) cooperation space for strategic connectivity demonstration projects.

“Around the goal of building a financial center in the west, we will focus on four aspects: integration of industry and finance, openness and innovation, security and stability, and collaborative cooperation, and accelerate the construction of the target system, work system, policy system, and evaluation system for the construction of a financial center in the west, and promote various areas. The rational flow and agglomeration of quasi-financial element resources.” Ruan Lu said.

In September last year, 11 digital renminbi pilot application projects were signed at the launch ceremony of the digital renminbi pilot project of the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Interconnection Demonstration Project. Chongqing was approved as a digital renminbi pilot project, opening up areas of cooperation for demonstration interconnection projects.

Cross-border financial services have been continuously upgraded. At present, the scene application of the Chongqing cross-border financial service platform has launched 7 application scenarios. Up to now, it has facilitated the trade financing and settlement of 37.3 billion US dollars in total.

The pilot program of RMB settlement for cross-border trade has also made gratifying progress. Last year, the actual amount of cross-border RMB settlement in Chongqing exceeded 300 billion yuan for the first time, a year-on-year increase of 67.9%, and an increase of nearly 12 times compared with 10 years ago.

As of the end of last year, Chongqing had 1,935 financial institutions of various types; the city’s financial industry assets reached 7.9 trillion yuan, an increase of 5.6% year-on-year; the financial industry contributed 37.2 billion yuan in tax revenue, accounting for 15.1% of the city’s proportion, an increase of 1.9 percentage points year-on-year. The status of the industry continued to be consolidated. Ruan Lu said: “In the next step, we will combine the actual development of Chongqing’s industries to enhance the ability of finance to serve the modern industrial system, guide and promote the efficient allocation of financial resources, improve the energy level of the capital market, and build a modern financial system that is compatible with regional industries.”

Create a pattern of interconnection and interoperability, and cooperate with ASEAN countries to deepen and solidly

Bank of Communications Chongqing Branch successfully handled the first high-tech enterprise foreign debt facilitation cross-border financing loan in the pilot area; Agricultural Bank of China Chongqing Branch completed the first overseas RMB bond issuance project under the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Connectivity Demonstration Project; Chongqing The bank innovatively launched the pure online credit product “Channel e-Rong” of the Western Land-Sea New Corridor…

With the continuous expansion of China-Singapore cross-border investment and financing channels and the facilitation of investment and financing brought about by the internationalization of RMB, financial institutions in Chongqing have continued to increase product innovation, and a number of national and regional first-order financial products came into being Health, financial flow is constantly empowering Chongqing to build an international comprehensive transportation hub city. Last year, more than 10,000 trains of China Railway Express (Chongqing) were operated, and the level of open platforms such as the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Interconnection Demonstration Project and the Chongqing Pilot Free Trade Zone continued to improve. The total value of the city’s foreign trade imports and exports reached 815.84 billion yuan , a record high.

Not only that, China-Singapore financial cooperation has basically formed a new pattern of “point-to-point” demonstration cooperation between Chongqing and Singapore, extending to “face-to-face” interconnection between western China and ASEAN countries. Taking the China-Singapore Financial Summit as an example, in addition to representatives from China and Singapore, it also attracted the heads of the financial regulatory authorities of ASEAN countries to come to Chongqing to explore development opportunities, and the popularity and brand power of the summit continued to increase.

Through measures such as hosting the China-Singapore Financial Summit, Chongqing has accelerated the opening of the financial market and the construction of financial infrastructure. At the 3rd China-Singapore Financial Summit, the world‘s first fund tracking “ChinaBond-ICBC RMB Bond Index” was listed in Singapore, which effectively promoted the internationalization of RMB and the two-way opening of the financial market; at the 4th China-Singapore Financial Summit, Chongqing The National Financial Technology Certification Center and the Singapore Financial Technology Association signed a contract to promote the cooperation between China and Singapore in the certification of financial technology standards. The Western Center project of the National Financial Information Platform, which was signed that year, has now started operation.

“In 2023, riding on the east wind of the China-Singapore Financial Summit, Chongqing’s financial industry will surely expand to a wider area and deeper.” Ruan Lu said that he will speed up the construction of the western financial center and contribute to the construction of a new Chongqing in the new era and new journey. strength.

Accelerate the development of financial technology

What should I do if there are rare characters in my name that cannot be entered when handling financial services? This problem once plagued residents and financial institutions.

In October 2020, the National Financial Technology Certification Center settled in Chongqing, and launched the “uncommon word processing ability evaluation + evaluation tool integration” service to evaluate the rare word processing ability of financial institutions, and urge them to clarify the status quo and gradually improve their level.

In recent years, Chongqing has accelerated the construction of a financial technology development highland, improved financial technology infrastructure, facilitated high-quality economic development, and empowered the construction of the new land-sea corridor in the west. At present, Chongqing has successfully completed pilot projects such as financial technology application and financial technology innovation supervision, and the number of financial technology-related pilot projects ranks in the forefront of the central and western regions.

The financial technology infrastructure has been improved, and a number of financial technology headquarters-based enterprises have successively settled in Chongqing. After China Insurance Insurance Assets Registration and Trading System Co., Ltd. settled in Chongqing, it improved the quality and efficiency of insurance funds serving the real economy through financial technology innovation. At the end of 2022, the trading system will directly register and monitor 16.37 trillion yuan of insurance fund utilization information and 6.58 trillion yuan of insurance asset management product information. Currently, it is accelerating the establishment of an investment and financing comprehensive service platform, and exploring business cooperation models such as asset support plans and equity investment and financing. .

Improve the level of financial technology to help high-quality economic development. Focusing on promoting unimpeded financing, effectively alleviating financing difficulties for small and medium-sized enterprises, and opening up the “island” of credit data, the Chongqing Municipal Economic and Information Commission took the lead in building the “Chongqing Enterprise Financial Service” platform, with a cumulative financing of over 160 billion yuan; Developed systems such as “Changjiang Yurongtong” and “Yangtze River Green Financetong” to promote the implementation of financial digital transformation and upgrading projects; Chongqing Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau took the lead in building the “Jinyu Network” platform to promote the normal connection between government, banks and enterprises, and improve financing services for small and medium-sized enterprises Convenience and sense of gain.

In addition, Bank of Communications Chongqing Branch supports customers to use electronic business licenses online to apply for opening corporate accounts. Customers no longer need to provide paper business licenses, which improves the quality of customer information, can effectively identify counterfeit account opening and false authorization, and further prevents account opening risk. As of the end of March 2023, the branch has opened 6,855 corporate settlement accounts for companies using electronic business licenses. As a national high-tech enterprise, more than 70% of the scientific and technological personnel of Mama Consumer Finance Company has provided technological empowerment for more than 200 financial institutions across the country. At present, the company has applied for more than 1,000 invention patents.

Up to now, the Chongqing cross-border financial service platform has launched 7 application scenarios. Among them, the only logistics financing and settlement application scenario of the Western Land-Sea New Corridor in the country has facilitated the financing and settlement of more than 600 companies with a total of 3.4 billion US dollars.

Improve the financing mechanism to promote open innovation

Ships on the river come and go, and the wharf is bustling. This is Chongqing Orchard Port, an important fulcrum connecting the “Belt and Road” and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. How to use finance to build a better platform to help enterprises sail overseas?

Working capital loans, fixed asset loans, bank acceptances, letters of credit and cross-border financing… Since the opening of Orchard Port, Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank (hereinafter referred to as “Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank”) has increased its financial service resources to provide customers with Tailor-made credit varieties meet the diversified financial needs of related enterprises in Orchard Port.

This is just a microcosm of Chongqing’s financial industry’s support for high-level opening up. In recent years, Chongqing has promoted innovation in opening up policies, and strived for national policy support around the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic Interconnection Demonstration Project, Pilot Free Trade Zone, and pilot projects for expanding the opening up of the service industry. A total of 157 support measures have been implemented, and the seeds of opening up are being planted here. raw flowers.

“This loan really solves our urgent needs.” According to the person in charge of Chongqing Tenglong Shengshi Electromechanical Co., Ltd., the loan of 1.8 million yuan is just a timely rain. Taking the trains of the Western Land-Sea New Corridor, the company’s products are exported to Southeast Asia, Africa and other regions.

In the past few years, affected by the epidemic, enterprises’ exports have been blocked and they have faced difficulties in capital flow. In June last year, Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank successfully handled the “Land-Sea New Corridor Loan” for the company with the background of export trade accounts receivable financing and cross-border RMB as the lending currency.

An open environment fosters more innovations. Chongqing explores and expands the pilot project of cross-border financing facilitation for high-tech enterprises, including “specialized, special and new” enterprises in the pilot scope, and the pilot quota is increased from 5 million US dollars to 10 million US dollars.

China-Singapore financial cooperation is a powerful starting point for Chongqing to explore financial openness and innovation, and it has also played a demonstration effect of financial openness and innovation in the central and western regions. Statistics show that in recent years, Chongqing has granted nearly 500 billion yuan in loans to infrastructure projects of the New Western Land-Sea Corridor and trade and logistics enterprises.

Not only Chongqing, but western enterprises can also facilitate financing through channels such as international commercial loans, cross-border bond issuance, and real estate investment trusts. Through the China-Singapore Financial Summit, Chongqing established a strategic cooperation mechanism with the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the western provinces of China, which facilitated the signing of 223 projects and supervised the implementation of 128.3 billion yuan of projects.

With exploration and hard work, the “circle of friends” of financial openness is getting bigger and bigger. According to statistics, financial cooperation such as cross-border financing in the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Project of Strategic Interconnection has radiated and driven Guangxi, Sichuan, Xinjiang and other provinces to raise funds through cross-border bond issuance and international commercial loans, with an amount exceeding US$6.5 billion .

Carry out the “nurturing” action to help enterprises grow

On April 10, Dengkang Dental, the parent company of Lengsuanling Toothpaste, was listed on the main board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange, raising 890 million yuan. It became the first company listed in Chongqing this year and one of the first 10 new stocks on the main board of the comprehensive registration system. .

In recent years, in order to help enterprises thrive, the Chongqing Municipal Financial Supervision Bureau has launched a special campaign of “cultivating seedlings”. “Provide one-to-one services for enterprises, specifically help enterprises solve the difficulties and problems faced by listing, and accelerate the promotion of more enterprises to go public.” said Huang Yanfeng, head of the capital market department of Chongqing Financial Supervision Bureau, April 3 , Chongqing Municipal Financial Supervision Bureau, China Securities Regulatory Commission Chongqing Supervision Bureau, and Shenzhen Stock Exchange launched the Chongqing Capital Market “Maxima Plan” in Chongqing to carry out a series of docking training activities for listed companies, companies planning to list, investors and other entities to help Chongqing companies go public.

In February last year, Chongqing’s regional equity market system and business innovation pilot program was approved. In June last year, Chongqing Equity Service Group was formally established, focusing on cultivating listed resources, providing comprehensive services in the capital market, and further strengthening services for small, medium and micro enterprises. “We take innovation as the forerunner to create a capital market at the doorstep of Chongqing enterprises.” Zhang Xu, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Chongqing Equity Service Group, told reporters that the group focused on creating the “Science and Technology Capital Connect” platform, and cooperated with Chongqing Science and Technology Bureau, The Municipal Economic and Information Commission and other departments have established a system docking mechanism to continuously introduce key cultivating enterprises to be listed, technology-based enterprises, and “specialized, specialized and new” enterprises, etc., to attract well-known venture capital and venture capital institutions across the country to form a joint force for incubating and cultivating innovative enterprises .

Not only that, in August last year, Chongqing issued a notice on launching the application for the 2022 reserve pool of enterprises to be listed, requiring that a group of high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises in the city be selected from among the city’s high-quality small and medium-sized enterprises. Enterprises enter the warehouse, superimpose policies in various fields such as industry, finance, and technology, and strengthen the construction of a backup echelon for enterprises to go public.

In order to solve the worries of enterprises, the Chongqing Municipal Financial Supervision Bureau and the Municipal Finance Bureau jointly formulated the financial and tax incentives and subsidies for enterprises listed on the market. According to the listing progress of enterprises, rewards and subsidies will be given in stages. In the past 5 years, 174 key cultivated enterprises have received 170 million yuan in reward funds. “Through the cultivation of enterprises, further optimize the allocation of resources, promote the transformation and upgrading of enterprises, and broaden financing channels.” Huang Yanfeng said.

The “seedling” action has allowed more companies to spread their wings and fly. Last year, Chongqing newly added 18 listed (passed) companies, 13 companies in the queue for review, and 16 counseling and filing companies, all of which hit record highs. The initial public offering (IPO) and refinancing were 31.6 billion yuan, an increase of 79%. The total number of enterprises reached 92.

Develop green finance and promote green transformation

“Can carbon emission quotas be turned into funds?” Not long ago, the head of a printing and dyeing clothing company in Chongqing pondered this way. It turned out that the company has continuously reduced its carbon emissions by improving its environmental protection technology, and its carbon emission quotas are sufficient, but it is facing the problem of insufficient working capital.

When the company was in trouble, the Bank of Chongqing made in-depth visits, on-site docking, and actively contacted the local ecological and environmental authorities to open up the path of carbon emission right value evaluation and mortgage realization. The 100,000 tons of carbon emission quotas owned by the company were used as pledge guarantees, and successfully Issued a working capital loan of RMB 45 million. This loan will further promote enterprises to promote energy conservation and emission reduction, technological transformation and upgrading, and achieve a win-win situation of economic and ecological benefits.

Not only the Bank of Chongqing, but in recent years, under the guidance and encouragement of the financial regulatory authorities, a number of financial institutions in Chongqing are actively carrying out green financial business. In August last year, with the approval of the State Council, Chongqing City became a pilot zone for green financial reform and innovation.

After the overall plan of the pilot zone was approved, the Chongqing Municipal Government promptly established a leading group for the city’s construction of a green financial reform and innovation pilot zone headed by the mayor. Afterwards, the “Implementation Rules for the Construction of Green Finance Reform and Innovation Experimental Zone in Chongqing” was promulgated to build a “1+N” green finance and green energy, green manufacturing, green building, green transportation, green agriculture and forestry and other green industry integration development mechanism, and build a government-bank The normalization mechanism for green financing between enterprises has successfully promoted 911 green projects (enterprises) to obtain financing exceeding 200 billion yuan.

“We focus on building a green financial development planning system, incorporate innovative development of green finance into the ’14th Five-Year Plan’ of Chongqing’s financial reform and development, and promote financial support for green development from the perspective of products and channels.” The person in charge of the Development Coordination Office of Chongqing Financial Supervision Bureau Chen Xi introduced.

It is crucial to develop green finance and promote the green transformation of financial institutions. The Chongqing Business Management Department of the People’s Bank of China formulated the implementation rules for green financial evaluation of banking financial institutions, and carried out green financial evaluation of relevant financial institutions on a quarterly basis. The Chongqing Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau took the lead in formulating the “Guidelines for the Construction of a Green Financial Organizational System in the Banking and Insurance Industry”, etc., to help develop the local carbon trading market and strengthen and enhance the low-carbon demonstration effect.

In 2011, the National Development and Reform Commission approved Chongqing as one of the national carbon emissions trading pilots. At present, Chongqing has gathered 789 carbon trading entities and established a carbon trading pilot system including systems, trading platforms and talent teams.

According to statistics, as of the end of 2022, the balance of green loans in Chongqing reached 522.759 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 36%. The balance of green loans was 2.9 times that of early 2019; 3.2 times that of the beginning of the year.