Construction and foreign trade push the GDP. But watch out for the rate hike

GDP rises, but watch out for the increase in interest rates

After a marginal decline late last year, the PIL recorded a strong rebound in the first months of 2023, with an increase of 0.5% q/q (highest since Q2 2022). Compared to the same quarter last year, the economic activity it grew by 1.8% (from 1.4% at the end of 2022).

In the press release of the Istat we read that on the expenditure side they contributed to PIL be there internal question (gross of stocks) that the net exports; from the side of the offer both industry (in the broad sense, i.e. including construction) and services made a positive contribution, while value added in the primary sector remained substantially unchanged.

The full details of the data will only be disclosed on 31 May, but we believe that the main contribution to the added value may have come from buildings (while we think that industry in the strict sense has shown little variation) and that, on the demand side, the greatest contribution may have come from foreign tradein the context of increase of exports e drop in imports. The contribution of domestic demand excluding inventories in our opinion it should be contained, and driven by investments (particularly in construction), while we believe it unlikely that household consumption will have grown.

In any case, the positive surprise at the beginning of the year raises the “acquired” growth for 2023 (in case of economic activity stable in the remaining quarters of the year) at 0.8%, above consensus estimates (0.6%) and in line with our current forecast (0.8%). Since we believe that the hypothesis of a lack of growth of PIL in the remaining part of the year is excessively pessimistic, the data for the 1st quarter reveals clear upside risks to our growth forecast for 2023, which has already been higher than consensus for some time.

In perspective, having benefited from the collapse in energy pricesthe economy may suffer more over time of the increase in interest rates, the impact of which could be amplified by the fact that the real estate sector appears to have been the main driver of growth in early 2023 (as it has been for most of the post-pandemic period). A cyclical slowdown is likely in the PIL starting from the current quarter, after the large positive surprise at the beginning of the year, but the surveys remain consistent with an economic expansion of 0.2/0.3% q/q in the central quarters of the year, which means that the PIL Italian could grow by at least 1% this year, with risks to the upside.

*Senior economist of the Intesa Sanpaolo Studies and Research Department

Subscribe to the newsletter

