Construction authority does not get access: Musk must remove X from the Twitter building

Building authority denied access Musk must remove X from Twitter building



mbo/dpa/AFP 01.08.2023, 02:40 Uhr

The company previously known as Twitter draws attention to what it is now called with a huge, flashing X on the roof of its headquarters. That’s too much for residents and the San Francisco building department.

Shortly after the online platform Twitter was renamed “X” and the new logo was installed on the roof of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, it had to be removed again. Following a lawsuit from the city, the giant metal “X” was dismantled Monday. An inspector from the building authority observed the removal of the logo from the street, official documents show.

Residents had complained about the nightly flashing of the new logo of multi-billionaire Elon Musk’s technology company. In addition, safety concerns had been raised as the metal construction did not appear to be securely anchored to the roof. According to the city authorities, they have received 24 complaints since the giant “X” was installed last week. Their inspectors had been repeatedly denied access to the roof. Twitter claimed the logo was a temporary construction for an event.

The Department of Public Works has now confirmed the logo’s removal, saying the building’s owner must pay the cost of permits to place and remove it, as well as the cost of the city’s inspection.

In July, multi-billionaire Musk renamed the online network Twitter “X” and replaced the logo. Remnants of the past as Twitter can still be found in many places. The controversial businessman bought Twitter for $44 billion last October and has been rebuilding the company ever since. In addition to the renaming to “X”, the platform is to receive new functions. According to Musk, online purchases and payments should also be able to be processed in the future.