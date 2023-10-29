Construction Begins on National Supercomputing Internet Core Node: Addressing Computing Power Shortage with Three Major Standards

Construction of National Supercomputing Internet Core Node Begins in Zhengzhou, Henan

The construction of the national supercomputing Internet core node was officially launched in Zhengzhou, Henan on October 28. This core node will be responsible for the core hub functions of national supercomputing Internet operations, services, and resource scheduling. Additionally, it will serve as a comprehensive service body integrating supply and demand connection, resource integration, ecological innovation, industry incubation, and other services.

The supercomputing Internet is a comprehensive computing service platform initiated under the guidance of the state, aiming to realize the coordination and dispatch of national computing resources. In April of this year, the establishment of a National Supercomputing Internet Consortium was launched during the National Supercomputing Internet Work Launch Meeting. The Ministry of Science and Technology plans to build a national computing power base through the construction of the supercomputing Internet, with the goal of promoting the integrated operation of supercomputing power. It is expected that by 2025, the national supercomputing Internet will form an overall layout and become the “highway” for the construction of Digital China.

The rapid development of new generation information technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence has increased the demand for computing power. To address the uneven distribution of computing power facilities and the lack of consistent interfaces and independent research and development of application software, the concept of the supercomputing Internet has emerged.

The supercomputing Internet aims to connect various supercomputing centers across the country through a computing power network to create an integrated computing power service platform. This platform will be able to link remote and heterogeneous computing power centers and provide coordinated and dispatched national computing resources, including AI computing power. Industry users can develop AI applications without investing in massive hardware, relying on supercomputing Internet platforms to complete complex computing tasks such as AI large model training.

Currently, more than ten national supercomputing centers and several university supercomputers have joined the supercomputing Internet, with over 35 units settled and nearly a hundred units applying to join. As the platform enters the research and development stage, standards for supercomputing center access, computing power output interfaces, and the release and evaluation of supercomputing application services are being established.

Orient Securities predicts that the construction of the national supercomputing Internet will make the acquisition of computing power as convenient as water and electricity. In line with this, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently issued an action plan for the high-quality development of computing infrastructure to improve the comprehensive supply capacity of computing power and promote the green and safe development of computing power.

Minsheng Securities highlights that in the era of AI development, computing power is the most basic and critical support base. AI servers, AI chips, and supercomputing fields are facing important development opportunities. Domestic supercomputing leaders Zhongke Sugon and Haiguang Information, AI chip leaders Cambrian and Jingjiawei, and AI server leaders Inspur Information, China Great Wall, Tuowei Information, and Digital China are recommended focus areas.

(Source of article: Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily)

