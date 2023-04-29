Home » Construction – Geywitz against graduation according to income for help for heating exchange
Minister of Construction Geywitz and Minister of Economics Habeck Image: AFP

Federal Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) has rejected demands from the SPD parliamentary group to stagger the planned funding for new climate-friendly heating systems more according to income. A necessary test takes too long.

Federal Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) has rejected demands from the SPD parliamentary group to stagger the planned funding for new climate-friendly heating systems more according to income. “We want the citizens to get their funding for the heating quickly,” Geywitz told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Saturday. “For such an individual income and asset test, an authority would have to be established. That takes time and so does every test.”

Geywitz also did not consider calls to further increase funding to be appropriate. “If you buy a new heater and the state finances between 30 and 50 percent, that’s a lot,” she said. “We also have exceptions – for example, for people who receive social benefits, are very old or own a property of low value.”

SPD faction leader Rolf Mützenich meanwhile reiterated the demand for a staggering. “It’s no secret that we Social Democrats want to stagger the support provided for in the law according to income,” he told the “Rheinische Post”. The parliamentary group proposes “that everyone who still has to pay the solidarity surcharge because of very high incomes should be excluded from the funding for heating replacement.”

The plans of Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) envisage that from 2024, as a rule, new heating systems should only be installed if at least 65 percent of the heat is generated by renewable energies. In practice, the reform of the Building Energy Act (GEG) amounts to a ban on new oil and gas heating systems. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) only approved the decision in the Federal Cabinet with reservations. The bill is now being debated in Parliament.

Lindner confirmed that he still sees a number of unanswered questions. “These weak points must be eliminated,” he told Heidelberg’s “Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung”. It should not come to an “economic overload” of those affected. In addition, the operators of the gas networks must be able to make the changeover at all. And finally, the FDP wants technology openness on the way to a climate-friendly heat supply.

Geywitz (SPD) was open to concessions on this point. “Our draft provides that hydrogen-capable gas heaters may be installed under certain conditions,” she told the Funke media group. “At this point, the law could be made more precise.” Despite the uncertainties regarding the availability of hydrogen, it could be ensured “that hydrogen-capable gas heaters can also be used selectively”.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) also signaled a fundamental willingness to compromise. “Transitional periods can be negotiated, social cushions can be increased,” said the Green politician on Friday evening in Kiel at the “RND on site” event organized by the editorial network Germany (RND). “You can look at the income limit again.”

