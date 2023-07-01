Consumer advocates: More protection for door-to-door sales of fiber optic connections

Webwelt & Technik Doorstep Sales Fiber Optic

Consumers “are caught off guard at inopportune moments in private space”

The expansion of fiber optic networks in Germany is accelerating

The industry wants to counteract the danger that consumers could be overwhelmed by doorstep sales to connect to the fiber optic network with a code of conduct. But consumer advocates do not consider this a suitable instrument. They ask for longer cancellation periods.

By 2030, every household in Germany should be able to be connected to the fiber optic network. But now there is a dispute about the contracts, which are often concluded at the front door, because trouble keeps coming up.

A code of conduct proposed by the Association of Providers of Telecommunications and Value-Added Services (VATM) for the sale of fiber optic connections to front doors is now provoking criticism from consumer advocates.

“Voluntary commitments are rarely a solution, consumer protection needs clear legal rules to be effective,” said Ramona Pop, head of the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations, to WELT AM SONNTAG. One will take a close look at how the planned code of conduct of the telecommunications providers will be implemented at the front doors.

Consumer advocate Pop is skeptical, because consumers “are taken by surprise at inopportune moments in their private sphere and are given no time to compare and think about prices”.

According to industry estimates, three out of four contracts for a fast fiber optic connection are signed directly at the front door. The providers commission subcontractors who go from door to door to conclude contracts.

“It is the task of politics to better protect people from such surprises”

These companies are paid based on the number of contracts signed. Far too often, doorstep selling is accompanied by aggressive and dubious practices that result in contract traps, said consumer advocate Pop. “It is the task of politics to better protect people from such surprises.”

Doorstep selling should only be allowed if consumers have given their prior consent. “The cancellation period must be extended from 14 to 30 days so that relatives of older people affected also have time to check the surprisingly concluded contracts,” Pop demanded.

