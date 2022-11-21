From December 1, the “discount” on fuel prices is reduced, almost halving. In fact, excise duties on petrol will rise to 578.40 euros until 31 December 2022, while those on gas oils or diesel used as fuel, in practice diesel, will rise to 467.40 euros per thousand liters until the end of the year. . This can be seen from the draft of the decree expected in the CDM together with the budget law. Thus we pass from the current cut of 25 cents which, inclusive of VAT, was equivalent to a discount to the distributor of 30.5 cents, to a cut of 15 cents, which with VAT will translate into 18.3 cents in December less.

Consumers’ associations speak out against the reduction, predicting negative effects on inflation as well as on household portfolios. Codacons is totally against the idea of ​​reducing the cut in excise duties on fuel from the current 30.5 euro cents to 18.3 euro cents. “This is an absurd measure that will have very heavy direct and indirect effects on the pockets of Italians – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – First of all, the reduction in the cut in excise duties will cause an immediate rise in the prices of petrol and diesel at the pump of 12.2 cents per liter and a higher cost equal to +6.1 euros for a full tank, +146 euros per year per family assuming two full tanks of fuel a month, an account that rises with the increase in the use of the car by citizens. Secondly, and even more serious, the lowering of the excise duty cut will produce heavy indirect effects, with an increase in retail prices for transported goods, considering that 85% of goods in Italy travel by road. There will therefore be negative consequences on inflation, at a time when retail price lists should be calmed» concludes Rienzi.

«The Government has few ideas, but they are confused. He has not yet understood that inflation must be brought down and that to do so the prices of energy goods must be reduced, i.e. electricity, gas and fuel, without which inflation in October would have been equal, according to Istat data, to 5 9% instead of 11.8%, that is exactly half» affirms Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union.

«It is true that prices are now at reasonable levels, a pity that they are thanks to the 30.5 cents less decreed by Draghi. With the reduction of the cut from 30.5 to 18.3 cents, 15 cents of excise duties and 3.3 cents of VAT, the price of petrol in self-service mode, considering the latest weekly data from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (Mase), would exceed 1.8 euros, reaching close to 1.9 euros per litre, exactly 1.893 euros per litre, while diesel would even break through the 2 euro threshold, reaching 2.035 euros per litre» continues Dona.

«All this without considering that we expect increases by the end of the month due to the drop in production of 2 million barrels of oil per day in the OPEC+ countries which started on November 1st and which has not yet produced its harmful effects» concludes Dona.