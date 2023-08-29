Consumer credit, more than one Italian out of two uses loans

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the first half of 2023, more than one out of two Italians has an active installment credit agreement. This brings us to 51.4% of the adult population with a double-digit growth of +11.8% compared to 2022. This is what the latest Crif study of the “credit map” reveals, which photographs the use of installment credit from part of the Italians. At the per capita level, in the first half of 2023 the average installment repaid each month was 322 euros (+5.6% compared to a year ago), while the residual exposure – understood as the sum of the per capita amounts still to be repaid in the future to extinguish existing contracts – is equal to 34,875 euros with a +9.3% compared to the last survey. As regards mortgages, there was a growth in installments (+13.5%) and residual exposure (+10.8%) higher than the total. In terms of quantity, final-purpose loans grew more both in terms of the number of subjects who have at least one contract in progress (+12.3%) and in terms of active contracts (+11.9%). «Despite a difficult economic context, which is affected by the multiple factors of uncertainty deriving from the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine, from the rise in interest rates and from inflation – explain the Crif experts – Italian families have not stopped turning to credit to support one’s own consumption and investments in the home». In fact, the trend highlights the recovery of consumption and purchases supported by a loan and also of the development of small ticket loans. Goods and services are bought in installments, with a share exceeding 50% of the total, such as cars, motorcycles, consumer electronics, small and large electronics, furniture and travel. “The share of personal loans, equal to 30% of total active loans, remains substantially stable and unchanged” underlines Beatrice Rubini, director of the Mister Credit line of Crif.

From the latest survey produced by Assofin, Crif and Prometeia, the credit risk relating to total loans to households, while remaining at low levels, remains just over 1% and is placed on a slightly higher level than the minimum of the last five years of observation, reached in March 2022. The data for the last months of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 therefore confirm the good quality of credit, particularly of mortgage loans.

So on the territory

As regards the distribution on the territory, according to the credit map, Valle d’Aosta emerges as the region with the highest share of the population. 61.7% of the total, with at least one active credit relationship followed by Tuscany (with 57.8%) and Lazio (with 56.1%). At the opposite end of the ranking is Trentino-Alto Adige, a region in which only 29.8% of the population has at least one active credit relationship, preceded by Basilicata (with 41.5%) and Campania (with 44.1%).

In terms of the residual exposure still to be repaid, to extinguish the loans in progress, we find Trentino-Alto Adige at the top of the national ranking, with 45,792 euros (up compared to 40,706 euros in 2022), followed by Lombardy, which ranks in 2nd place in the ranking with 44,478 euros. Emilia-Romagna follows, with 41,408 euros, Veneto, with 40,971 euros, and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, with 40,140 euros, adds the company, while at the opposite end of the ranking, with 22,091 euros, the citizens of Calabria are have a residual debt equal to about half that of the Trentini, by virtue of a lower than average weight of home loans. Together with Sicily and Molise, they are the only 3 regions in which the value still to be repaid is less than 25,000 euros.

The regions in which citizens, again in the first half of 2023, pay the highest installment each month are Trentino-Alto Adige, with an average of 414 euros, Lombardy (376 euros) and Veneto (363 euros). Emilia-Romagna and Friuli-Venezia Giulia follow, respectively with 348 and 343 euros. It is in the South and in the Islands that we find the lightest monthly installments, above all in Calabria, where they amount to an average of 262 euros, in Molise (264 euros) and in Sardinia (269 euros) by virtue of a greater incidence of targeted loans, which have a smaller amount.

