Good news at the beginning of 2023 on the food waste front, with a 12% decrease compared to 2022. This was stated by Consumerismo No Profit, which took part today in the “Starred Dispensation” event organized in Rome by the Zampone and Cotechino Modena PGI Consortium- In fact, it has gone from almost 31 kg of domestic food waste per capita per year in 2022 to 27.25 kg in January 2023.

Food waste in our homes, says the association, is worth a total of 6.48 billion euros, a figure that increases if we also take into account the energy value of wasted food: in relation to 2023 it is worth 5.151 billion euros, and carries the cost total economic value of Italian domestic food waste at 11.63 billion euros. In the hit list of food most often wasted by Italians, fresh fruit stands out (24 grams per week), therefore we throw away about 3.4 grams of fruit a day and 2.3 of bread every day: in a year, slightly more and slightly less than 1 kg per you understand. In the hit also salad, vegetables, garlic and onions.

“Cutting food waste is excellent news, but it is clear that the inflation factor also weighs on consumer habits and behaviour: the high prices that have hit the food sector in Italy have not only reduced consumption, but pushed consumers to pay greater attention to food, significantly reducing the share of purchases that end up in the rubbish bin or go to waste, in order to safeguard family budgets” – comments the president Luigi Gabriele.