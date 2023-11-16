Home » Consumers claim the Oreo cookie has less filling while Mondelez CEO denies any significant changes
Consumers claim the Oreo cookie has less filling while Mondelez CEO denies any significant changes

by admin
Oreo consumers have expressed their concerns over what they believe is a reduction in the amount of cream in their favorite cookies, despite reassurances from Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put. The issue has sparked debate on social media and online forums, with consumers sharing visual evidence of what they view as a decrease in the cookie-to-cream ratio.

The New York Post reported that suspicions over subtle changes to Oreos have led consumers to question the consistency between the product and advertising images. Mondelez has attributed any irregularities to variations in production at different plants, but some consumers remain unconvinced.

This phenomenon, known as shrinkflation, has affected a variety of consumer goods as brands attempt to address rising costs of ingredients while maintaining or increasing prices. The issue comes at a time when inflation has reached its highest point in years, leading to concerns and distrust among consumers and analysts.

Despite Mondelez’s assurance that the quality of its Oreos products has not been compromised, consumers continue to be vigilant about any adjustments that could affect their traditional cookies and cream experience. The discussion over the amount of cream in Oreos remains a relevant issue in public opinion and reflects current concerns about inflation and the integrity of consumer products.

