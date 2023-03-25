Change at the top of Udicon



The National Assembly of Udicon (Union for the Defense of Consumers) today unanimously elected the new President, Martina Donini. “Udicon is one of the most representative consumer associations in Italy, so it is an honor for me to play this role. I thank all the delegates for this important sign of confidence,” she said.

“Today does not mark the beginning of a new Udicon consumer season, but the continuation and consolidation of the work started by its founder, Denis Nesci which has brought the Association to count almost 100,000 members throughout Italy. I will continue the work carried out by the Presidency by acting as spokesperson for consumers’ requests in institutional settings”, these are the words of the new president of the Union for the Defense of Consumers, Martina Donini.

Consumer agenda: digital transition and sustainability

During the IV Udicon National Assembly, entitled “Next Generation Consumers – Today’s work, tomorrow’s future”, issues that have become priorities on the consumers’ agenda were addressed, such as the digital transition and sustainability, elements that by now they are the essence of a constantly evolving society, as is Italian consumerism, which could soon undergo a revolution.

“A few weeks ago, on the occasion of the celebration of World Consumer Rights Day, we had the confirmation that the Government has finally recognized the importance of our role, but above all that of the figure of the consumer”, added Donini. “We are in a very particular historical moment in that the bill that aims to elevate consumer protection to constitutional status is a step forward that can only bring benefits to the entire country system. I hope that this proposal will be approved in a short time so that consumers feel even more protected ”, he concluded.