Consumers – News: Federal Court of Justice negotiates down payment for wedding photographer after cancellation

Corona protest of prevented brides in Rome 2020 Image: AFP

Because of the pandemic, many family celebrations have been postponed – now the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) is advising on one of them. In Karlsruhe, a bridal couple from Hesse has filed a lawsuit against a wedding photographer.

Because of the pandemic, many family celebrations have been postponed – now the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) is advising on one of them. In Karlsruhe on Thursday (9:00 a.m.) a bridal couple from Hesse filed a lawsuit against a wedding photographer. The couple wanted to hire a photographer for their celebration planned for August 2020, but they were unable to do so. That’s why the photographer commissioned it. (Az. VII ZR 144/22)

Due to the Corona measures, the celebration could not take place as planned and was postponed. At the new time, the desired photographer had time, the bridal couple canceled the photographer. This then demanded about 550 euros in addition to the down payment already made. Instead of paying, the couple went to court in Gießen and demanded the deposit back. The Giessen courts agreed with the photographer, whereupon the couple turned to the BGH.

