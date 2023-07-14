Consumers – US Consumer Protection Agency is investigating possible harm to users from ChatGPT

Home screen of the AI ​​chatbot ChatGPT Image: AFP

The US consumer protection agency FTC has launched an investigation into the company OpenAI. It is to be examined whether the successful use of ChatGPT causes damage to consumers, for example through the generation of untrue information or through the incorrect handling of user data. The FTC informed the Microsoft-backed California startup about the investigation and sent a lengthy list of questions, which the Washington Post newspaper published.

The FTC, which is also the competition authority, is primarily interested in the protection of personal data used by the platform. FTC chief Lina Khan said at a hearing before a congressional committee on Wednesday that her agency was concerned about possible ChatGPT libelous results.

“We’ve heard of reports of people’s personal information showing up in response to someone else’s request,” Khan said. “We have heard of offensive, defamatory statements. Flatteringly untrue things are emerging. We are concerned about these types of fraud and deception,” she added.

ChatGPT creates texts with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Users can specify individual commands or sentences, which the system then supplements independently using huge amounts of data from the Internet. Critics object that it is unclear where ChatGPT and its competitors get their data from and how they handle it.

