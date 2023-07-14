Home » Consumers – US Consumer Protection Agency is investigating possible harm to users from ChatGPT
Business

Consumers – US Consumer Protection Agency is investigating possible harm to users from ChatGPT

by admin
Consumers – US Consumer Protection Agency is investigating possible harm to users from ChatGPT

Home screen of the AI ​​chatbot ChatGPT Image: AFP

The US consumer protection agency FTC has launched an investigation into the company OpenAI. It should be checked whether the successful use of ChatGPT will cause damage to consumers.

The US consumer protection agency FTC has launched an investigation into the company OpenAI. It is to be examined whether the successful use of ChatGPT causes damage to consumers, for example through the generation of untrue information or through the incorrect handling of user data. The FTC informed the Microsoft-backed California startup about the investigation and sent a lengthy list of questions, which the Washington Post newspaper published.

The FTC, which is also the competition authority, is primarily interested in the protection of personal data used by the platform. FTC chief Lina Khan said at a hearing before a congressional committee on Wednesday that her agency was concerned about possible ChatGPT libelous results.

“We’ve heard of reports of people’s personal information showing up in response to someone else’s request,” Khan said. “We have heard of offensive, defamatory statements. Flatteringly untrue things are emerging. We are concerned about these types of fraud and deception,” she added.

ChatGPT creates texts with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). Users can specify individual commands or sentences, which the system then supplements independently using huge amounts of data from the Internet. Critics object that it is unclear where ChatGPT and its competitors get their data from and how they handle it.

HOME PAGE

You may also like

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Discrepancy Between Retail Sales Statistics and Small Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy