Consumers – Vzbv: Swiss Post may not limit the validity of mobile brands to two weeks

Deutsche Post distribution center Image: AFP

According to a recent court ruling, Deutsche Post is not allowed to limit the validity of so-called mobile stamps to two weeks. The Cologne Higher Regional Court dismissed a complaint from the group.

According to a recent court ruling, Deutsche Post is not allowed to limit the validity of so-called mobile stamps to two weeks. According to the Federal Consumer Association (vzbv) on Wednesday, the Cologne Higher Regional Court dismissed an appeal by the company against an earlier decision by the Cologne Regional Court. The association had sued in 2021 against the limited validity.

Mobile stamps consist of a hashtag, the word postage and an eight-digit combination of numbers and letters and can be written on letters and postcards by hand. However, the mobile brand offered via the app is only valid for two weeks, and there are no plans to refund the money. The Post justifies the short validity with the limited number of characters available and also wants to prevent misuse.

The district court of Cologne saw the clause as an unreasonable disadvantage for consumers and prohibited its use. On the other hand, the Post appealed to the Higher Regional Court of Cologne. According to the vzbv, this also found that the validity period of two weeks was not legal.

Vzbv boss Ramona Pop spoke of a “really consumer-friendly decision”. There is “no comprehensible reason why the validity of the mobile postage stamp should differ from that of an analogue postage stamp”. Nevertheless, there are many reasons why the mobile brand is not used within two weeks of purchase.

