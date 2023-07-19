Consumption after the pandemic – consumers want experiences instead of goods: the warehouses are filling up – News

Contents

Goods have arrived at the warehouses with some delays in delivery. Meanwhile, consumers aren’t that interested anymore.

While people were stuck at home due to the corona pandemic and could neither travel nor eat out, they ordered a new punching bag, a new lamp or the long-awaited e-bike. The demand increased and the entrepreneurs tried desperately to fulfill the wishes. This was difficult due to interrupted supply chains. Now interest has waned.

People caught up on everything they couldn’t do last year.

The increased demand caused prices to skyrocket. Due to the limited production, consumers had to wait for the deliveries. Christian Gattiker, Head of Research at Julius Baer, ​​explains the situation: “When the answer to the request came and these e-bikes were being delivered en masse, interest was suddenly only half as great.”

In the meantime, the corona measures have been lifted in many countries. Life is possible again without restrictions, people can eat out or go to a concert. Gattiker explains: “People caught up on everything they couldn’t do last year. That’s why a lot of these goods, which were scarcely scarce two years ago, are now lying around.”

After the experience of the pandemic and the resulting shortage of skilled workers, layoffs are the last resort.

Meanwhile, people prefer to spend their money on services, which leads to overcrowded warehouses. Despite the lack of orders for the industry, layoffs are not to be feared according to Christian Gattiker: “After the experience of the pandemic and the resulting shortage of skilled workers, layoffs are the last solution.”

Because in the past one would have had to realize again and again how quickly circumstances could change. It is then difficult to find good employees again quickly. Companies would prefer to send their staff on summer vacation earlier. Gattiker emphasizes: “The employment situation in the industrial sector is still very stable.” Nevertheless, many industrial companies and their suppliers will probably have to deal with gloomier sales and profit prospects.

