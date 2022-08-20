Home Business Consumption: Milan the most expensive city for those who shop, Aosta for hairdressers and dentists, Turin for dry cleaners. The cappuccino? Get it in Rome
Business

Consumption: Milan the most expensive city for those who shop, Aosta for hairdressers and dentists, Turin for dry cleaners. The cappuccino? Get it in Rome

by admin
Consumption: Milan the most expensive city for those who shop, Aosta for hairdressers and dentists, Turin for dry cleaners. The cappuccino? Get it in Rome

Milan is confirmed as the most expensive city where to shop for food, in Naples about half is spent. But Aosta holds the primacy of the most expensive services. The figure emerges from a survey by Codacons which compared prices and rates of a basket of goods and services in the main Italian cities, to understand how the average receipt of Italians changes depending on the area of ​​residence. On the food shopping front in Milan, to fill a cart containing products ranging from fruit and vegetables to fish, about 116 euros are spent, 17.7% more than the national average and even + 54% compared to the cheapest city, Naples, where 75 euros are enough for the same purchases.

For services, from gynecologist to dentist, passing through dry cleaners and hairdressers, Aosta is the city where you spend the most, with an average of 458 euros for an ad hoc basket, 29.7% more than the national average. Among the most expensive cities are also Trento and Bologna while the cheapest, according to the Codacons study, would be Naples, breaking latest news and Palermo.

There is no shortage of curiosities: for men’s haircuts it is better to move to Catanzaro, where just 14.29 euros are enough against 26.3 euros in Trieste, the cappuccino better in Rome (1.18 euros) than in Trento (1.68 euros ), while the citizens of Turin spend an average of 8.43 euros to wash and iron a suit in the dry cleaners, 25% less than the national average. The cheapest chicken breast is sold in breaking latest news (on average € 8.82 per kg), the most “salty” anchovies in Rome (€ 9.71 per kg), salmon prohibitive in Milan (almost € 30 per kg) .

See also  Banca Ifis provides the first loan in Italy supported by SACE's SupportItalia guarantee

You may also like

Minimum pensions at 1,000 euros, this is how...

The full moon of the new credit card...

Zhejiang Satellite TV Super 818 Car Carnival Night...

Telemarketing, the test of the new opposition register:...

Cuban doctors in the “hub of the mafia”:...

Innovative vitality bursts out, robot industry ushered in...

Redemption of retirement contributions: from graduation to military...

The full moon of the new credit card...

Surprise Warren Buffett: not just Apple, there are...

Shock wave also on non-energy-intensive sectors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy