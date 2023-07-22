Consumption Recovery Drives Economic Growth in First Half of the Year

Title: China‘s Consumer Market Shows Promising Growth in the First Half of 2023

Subtitle: Contact Consumption, Product Service Upgrades, and Policy Measures Drive Economic Recovery

Source: People’s Daily Overseas Edition

Author: Wang Junling

The latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics of China reveals that in the first half of 2023, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 22,758.8 billion yuan, exhibiting an impressive year-on-year increase of 8.2%. This growth rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than that of the first quarter, indicating a significant improvement in the consumption sector. The contribution of final consumption expenditure to economic growth soared to 77.2%, surpassing last year’s figures. These positive indicators illustrate the gradual release of consumption potential, leading to improved economic development and a better standard of living for the Chinese population. Moreover, with numerous favorable conditions to support further consumption expansion, the trend is expected to continue throughout the year.

According to Fu Linghui, spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, the recovery of the economy and society, coupled with expanded consumption scenarios and effective consumption promotion policies, has contributed to the steady expansion of resident consumption and an acceleration in market sales growth.

The rapid growth of service consumption, particularly in travel and contact industries, has played a pivotal role in boosting the overall consumption sector. With the recovery of various service consumption scenarios, notably in catering, transportation, and tourism, the per capita service consumption expenditure of Chinese residents in the first half of the year experienced a remarkable increase of 12.7% year-on-year. The national catering revenue increased by 21.4% year-on-year, while operating passenger traffic surged by 56.3% year-on-year.

The sales of commodities, especially upgraded goods meeting the developmental needs of residents, witnessed steady growth. Retail sales of goods rose by 6.8% year-on-year in the first half of the year, with 80% of retail sales value for enterprises above the designated size maintaining growth. The consumption of bulk commodities, like automobiles, continued to soar, with retail sales of automobiles above designated size increasing by 6.8% year-on-year.

The emergence of new consumption trends, such as green and digital consumption, has driven growth in specific sectors. The sales of new energy passenger vehicles exceeded 3 million units, experiencing a remarkable year-on-year increase of 37.3%. Additionally, retail sales of low-energy household appliances and audio-visual equipment for units above the designated size rose by over 20% year-on-year. The growing adoption of new business models, including live streaming and instant retail, has fueled rapid growth in online retail sales of physical goods, which increased by 10.8% year-on-year in the first half of the year.

Furthermore, the potential of cultural and entertainment consumption has been unleashed, with the recovery of offline consumption scenes leading to an increase in sports events, concerts, and theater performances. As a result, the per capita cultural and entertainment expenditure of Chinese residents surged by 38.5% year-on-year. The national movie box office also witnessed a substantial increase of 52.9% year-on-year, accompanied by a 51.8% rise in the number of moviegoers.

The swift recovery of the consumer market has prompted various supply-side efforts to meet the escalating demand. Companies like OPPO have established dedicated R&D teams to develop innovative products, such as the Find N2 series, which cater to consumers’ higher demand for folding screen mobile phones. Additionally, the manufacturing of smart consumer equipment, including smart vehicle equipment, increased by 12% in the first half of the year, highlighting the industry’s focus on cutting-edge technology and digital intelligence.

Notably, key time-honored brands like Quanjude, Wu Yutai, Daoxiangcun, and Beibingyang have launched various promotional activities to attract customers. Meanwhile, in Shanghai, the “2023 Shanghai Global New Product Launch Season” featured over 320 domestic and foreign brands within a month, fostering increased consumer engagement. Popular business districts throughout the country have also improved services and created buzz by organizing major themed activities, exhibitions, and key events.

Despite the rapid recovery, it is important to strengthen the consumption capacity and confidence of Chinese residents to ensure sustainable growth. To achieve this, various measures have been implemented. These include the comprehensive promotion of three-year action plans for the construction of a 15-minute convenient living circle in cities, the 2023 Home Economics Promoting Agriculture Action Work Plan, and “Several Measures on Promoting Household Consumption.” According to Jin Xiandong, director of the Policy Research Office of the National Development and Reform Commission, promoting consumption is crucial for both demand recovery and meeting people’s aspirations for a better life. To this end, the National Development and Reform Commission will collaborate with relevant parties to enhance consumption policies, capacity, supply, and the overall consumption environment. Efforts to increase the income of urban and rural residents will play a pivotal role in stimulating consumption growth. The government aims to stabilize employment, establish detailed policies for income stabilization, and explore effective measures to boost residents’ income.

In conclusion, China‘s consumer market has demonstrated significant growth in the first half of 2023. The recovery of the economy, coupled with expanded consumption scenarios, improved consumption supply, and effective policies, has enabled the gradual release of consumption potential. With various measures in place to further unleash the potential of domestic demand, the future of China‘s consumer market looks promising, contributing to the country’s economic development and the well-being of its people.

