Listen to the audio version of the article

After three consecutive months of decline, according to the Findomestic Observatory in January, Italians’ purchasing intentions for the next three months are growing again with an average increase of 5.3 percent. The survey conducted at the end of December, according to a note, reveals a decline in fears linked to inflation, even if high prices remain the first concern (60% of those interviewed mention it), followed by that for the situation economy of the country (40%) and for the family (35%).

«Purchasing intentions are growing again – commented Gilles Zeitoun, managing director and general manager of Findomestic – and the percentage of the sample that looks to the future with optimism rises from 41 to 46. However, the worst is not yet behind us: only 27% are ready to spend immediately against 40% twelve months ago».

The growth is mainly driven by the energy efficiency of the house, by furniture and by two-wheeled vehicles. However, the beginning of 2023 is conditioned by bills: 51% of those interviewed still expect increases, contained between 10-20% for the majority. According to the survey, doing more sport (27% of the answers), losing weight (26%) and saving more (24%) are the good intentions of Italians for the year that has just begun, as well as for the previous one. Italians also have a desire to travel, after the years of the pandemic, and the percentage of those who prefer to go abroad is increasing (18% against 15% a year ago).