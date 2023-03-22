Listen to the audio version of the article

Italian ports closed 2022, as far as container traffic is concerned, with a plus sign compared to 2021 and scoring better results, in percentage terms, than the Mediterranean ports of other countries and those of Northern Europe, which closed overall with a negative sign , albeit in the face of much higher volumes handled. This is what emerges fromEconomic outlook published by the Study Office of Fedespedi, the association that brings together Italian shippers.

According to the estimates collected in the report, therefore, the Italian ports “should have handled about 11.5 million teu (20-foot containers, ndr), with a growth of 2.4% on the previous year. The increase concerned all major ports, except those of Genoa (-1.0%), La Spezia (-8.2%) and Salerno (-13.7%). The ports of Trieste (+15.9%), Savona (+19.4%) and Ravenna (+7.3%) are recovering, while the port of Gioia Tauro with +7.1% returns to the values ​​achieved some Years ago”.

Northen range a -5,2%

Conversely, again in 2022, «the surveyed ports of the Mediterranean (non-Italian) handled a total of 42.5 million TEUs with a decrease of -1% compared to 2021. The ports of Valencia were down sharply (-9.9%) , Piraeus (-7.3%), Alexandria (-6.0%). In bending also the ports of the Northen range, that with a handling of 43,9 million teu, have realized a bending of -5,2%”.

Furthermore, the study highlights, “2022 was the year of recovery for Italian foreign trade, after the decline in 2020 due to the pandemic: exports increased by 21.8%, and imports grew by 38.4%, the result of the dynamics of energy raw materials. However, the increase in inflation weighs on the recovery».

Uncertainties about trade for war

The document, drawing up a global analysis, underlines “the uncertainties caused by the outbreak of war in Ukraine, which has exacerbated the critical issues that had already marked 2022 (constant increase in the prices of raw materials and energy goods and congestion of supply chains )”. And he underlines that “all the growth forecasts, worldwide, for 2023 converge on values ​​of substantial stability”.