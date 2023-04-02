Home Business Conte does not close the door to Schlein: “The Democratic Party needs a strong M5”
Business

Conte does not close the door to Schlein: “The Democratic Party needs a strong M5”

by admin
Conte does not close the door to Schlein: “The Democratic Party needs a strong M5”

M5s, Conte: “To beat the right you need a healthy Movement”

“I don’t cultivate isolation, the goal is to beat the right together. But to do this you need a healthy Movement, not reduced to a bush, unless you think that the Pd can reach 40% by itself...”; and with the Democratic Party, “we go together when there are the conditions for a credible political project. We will do it again where the conditions are right”. The leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte said so in an interview with La Stampa.

Therefore, in his opinion, he ed Elly Schlein they don’t need to lock themselves “in any room to promise us mutual cooperation. That is sought on concrete issues, such as the minimum wage, on which we must find a synthesis”. And on the sending of arms to Ukraine, “our positions are not a function of the Democratic Party”, says Conte. “The opposition to the military strategy, which leads to an escalation, we have been repeating it for a long time and we will do it at every possible opportunity”, he explains.

The cooperation offer to the government to try to save the Pnrr “is an outstretched hand to the country, the Pnrr belongs to the Italians, wasting this opportunity would be a shame. On the Pnrr we are ready to collaborate, as long as there is transparency: the government does not say nonsense and pulls out all the cards”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Luo Yonghao, who "retired from the Internet to start a business", is coming back to live broadcast? "Luo Yonghao" account logged on Taobao live broadcast platform- People- cnBeta.COM

You may also like

You get this interest if you invest 10,000...

From Google to PayPal, boom in online scams:...

Record of performance meeting | China Merchants Port...

Analyst Reveals: These stocks are boring, but create...

12 stocks investment bank Jefferies is now betting...

Expensive bills, increases up to 950 euros a...

Lilium: 253 million loss and no market launch...

Lagarde does not back down on interest rates:...

Andrew Tate: The influencer was released from prison

Jack Ma “reappears” in China and revolutionizes Alibaba:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy