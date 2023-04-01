Home Business Conte does not close the door to Schlein: “The Democratic Party needs a strong M5”
Conte does not close the door to Schlein: "The Democratic Party needs a strong M5"

by admin
Conte does not close the door to Schlein: “The Democratic Party needs a strong M5”

M5s, Conte: “To beat the right you need a healthy Movement”

“I don’t cultivate isolation, the goal is to beat the right together. But to do this you need a healthy Movement, not reduced to a bush, unless you think that the Pd can reach 40% by itself...”; and with the Democratic Party, “we go together when there are the conditions for a credible political project. We will do it again where the conditions are right”. The leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte said so in an interview with La Stampa.

Therefore, in his opinion, he ed Elly Schlein they don’t need to lock themselves “in any room to promise us mutual cooperation. That is sought on concrete issues, such as the minimum wage, on which we must find a synthesis”. And on the sending of arms to Ukraine, “our positions are not a function of the Democratic Party”, says Conte. “The opposition to the military strategy, which leads to an escalation, we have been repeating it for a long time and we will do it at every possible opportunity”, he explains.

The cooperation offer to the government to try to save the Pnrr “is an outstretched hand to the country, the Pnrr belongs to the Italians, wasting this opportunity would be a shame. On the Pnrr we are ready to collaborate, as long as there is transparency: the government does not say nonsense and pulls out all the cards”.

