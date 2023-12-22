Conte: “Giorgia has put a noose around Italy’s neck. Pack of instability”

Giuseppe Conte in the Chamber of Deputies during the discussion of the enabling law on minimum wage

M5s, Conte takes the left: “I will go to the exhibition on Berlinguer, his messages must be relaunched”

Giuseppe Conte attacks the government Melons for the decision to give in to the agreement Franco-German on the Stability pact and immediately after having destroyed (even with the votes of the M5s the Mes). “I wouldn’t confuse the political lines. Ours – Conte tells Il Fatto Quotidiano – is one position of coherence compared to Parliament’s resolution of December 2020, which linked the future ratification vote on the reform of Mes to other objectives: the profound modification of Stability pact and growth, the creation of the bank deposit insurance system (EDIS) and the review of the inter-governmental nature of the fund to make it community-based. To these objectives another has been added, namely make a financing plan structural extraordinary based on the common public debt, i.e. the Pnrr. But who went to negotiate, after we were eliminated by Chigi, did not achieve these results“.

Read also: Energy, gas on the rise and green transition at the post. But 2024 will be worse

Read also: Forza Italia: Moratti ready to take over Berlusconi’s sureties? Rumors

“It wasn’t bad, it was much worse. Meloni – continues Conte to Il Fatto – had announced that the fun would end for Europe and instead he returns to Italy with a instability package and decreases. Due to negligible flexibility only until 2027, i.e. until the government expires, a very painful path is expected with parameters that could impose cuts of up to 10-15 billion a year on us. The Sunday Patriots put a noose around Italy’s neck and they are only committed to defending military spending.” Conte also has feelings for the Democratic Party, which instead voted in favor of the ESM. “As for the Dems, they made a different choice than us but there are battles we can fight together. I hope they are convinced of the centrality of the moral question, once again raised by the M5S. For this reason I will go to the Exhibition of Enrico Berlinguer, in homage to their ancient tradition which needs to be relaunched today more than ever.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

