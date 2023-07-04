Conte man of the Democratic Party, Schlein barricadera M5s: on the left they exchange roles

Giuseppe Conte Elly Schlein

Not only trouble on the right, even on the left they are not doing well: that’s why

Il center – right is grappling with the inevitable tensions in view of the European 2024 my he centre-left is certainly not doing well. If Athens mourns Sparta does not laugh. The Democratic party is in fact grappling with one formidable series of electoral setbacks which began last September when Enrico Letta was still there, now disappeared from the radar and which then continued with the change of leadership. Now there is Elly Schlein but a year seems to have passed unnecessarily given the incontrovertible electoral results.

But from the point of view of internal dynamics, some kind of is felt cognitive distortion in the behavior of the two leaders even if the common objective would be that of the so-called “wide field” of Zingaretian memory now re-presented as “semi-wide field” for greater philological coherence.

