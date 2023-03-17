Conte is an old fox with a beautiful silver fur that many tanners would like to pet

Joseph Conte not only does he have the wit of the fox, but he has hybridized it with a tinkling bronze face that allows him to say everything and the opposite of everything, going to compete with a gentleman called Agostino Depretis who in the nineteenth century invented a of the most exported Italian products: the transformation.

Conte is also a man of vast readings and so it must have happened on some site of effective quotes for “manager of Voghera” and so from CGIL Congress in Rimini dropped another of his pearls, taken up this time by the economist John Maynard Keynes in 1930: “In a hundred years, with all our economic problems solved, we will be left with the great question of leisure. It will be enough to work three hours a day and have the rest of the day free“.

The phrase was actually uttered by the shrewd English economist at a conference in Madrid to curry favor with the trade unionists of the time who wanted to kill him and so the Apulian lawyer replied hoping for a better fate that we are sure Landini will guarantee him. .

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Keynes has completely screwed up his prediction because 100 years are about to expire and humanity is still working hard, even more than before thanks to the deregulation keynesiana.

Indeed, as is known, all the peoples of the Earth hold meetings and seminars on how to spend the free time donated by the end of work.

But these are details for someone who, like Conte, he scoffs at the annoyances of logic and the principle of non-contradiction. The important thing is that the effective phrase is well packaged with a shiny sequined dress and the gullibility of those who believe in it perform the miracle.

However, it does not escape that Conte was the head of the right-wing yellow-green government in the role of “people’s advocate”, as he liked to call himself at the time. He does not escape the fact that he signed the decree against migrants but now he is tearing his clothes for them, after having naturally moved back to the opposite camp from which, according to Renzi, he seems to have come from.

