Home » Conte unleashed against the government: “Involved in the Red Sea conflict”
Business

Conte unleashed against the government: “Involved in the Red Sea conflict”

by admin
Conte unleashed against the government: “Involved in the Red Sea conflict”

Turbo-Atlantic Italy and obsequious to the USA”

“It doesn’t seem to me that getting involved in a further conflict is our goal. But since we have to be obsequious to Washington we will send a frigate and perhaps some weapons.” The leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte said this on Radio 24, commenting on the sending of a frigate to the Red Sea in the next few days. Conte accused the government of “turbo-Atlanticism” while “we were an outpost of dialogue in the Atlantic alliance which – he specified – I do not question”. “Biden has bypassed us in the conflict in Gaza,” added Conte.

“Italy is characterizing itself as turbo-Atlantic, we have never been.” “We have always been, within the alliance which I absolutely do not question, an outpost of dialogue. With all governments we have played the role of architects of dialogue, promoters of a prospect of peaceful coexistence and we have benefited the Alliance greatly Atlantic”. “It doesn’t seem to me that getting involved in a further conflict is our objective. But since we need to be obsequious with Washington, we will send a frigate and perhaps we will also send others”, he concluded.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Fed cuts outlook GDP 2021 to + 5.5%. Powell: but solid economy to tackle tapering even with Omicron

You may also like

China’s economic giant moves toward “newness” – leading...

Diapers as factories for drinking water

Toyota Motor Co. Recalls One Million Vehicles for...

Maneuver, Communion and Liberation financed by the Government?...

Trade-in has become a new growth point in...

Top fund manager Anthony Zackery now recommends these...

Sealed video game collection discovered after 23 years...

Fed Harker: Cutting interest rates is important, but...

Fee-free private accounts – No more account fees...

Dollar Exchange Rate Update: Peso Holds Steady with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy