Conte unleashed against the government: “Involved in the Red Sea conflict”

“Turbo-Atlantic Italy and obsequious to the USA”

“It doesn’t seem to me that getting involved in a further conflict is our goal. But since we have to be obsequious to Washington we will send a frigate and perhaps some weapons.” The leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte said this on Radio 24, commenting on the sending of a frigate to the Red Sea in the next few days. Conte accused the government of “turbo-Atlanticism” while “we were an outpost of dialogue in the Atlantic alliance which – he specified – I do not question”. “Biden has bypassed us in the conflict in Gaza,” added Conte.

“Italy is characterizing itself as turbo-Atlantic, we have never been.” “We have always been, within the alliance which I absolutely do not question, an outpost of dialogue. With all governments we have played the role of architects of dialogue, promoters of a prospect of peaceful coexistence and we have benefited the Alliance greatly Atlantic”. “It doesn’t seem to me that getting involved in a further conflict is our objective. But since we need to be obsequious with Washington, we will send a frigate and perhaps we will also send others”, he concluded.

