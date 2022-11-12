Listen to the audio version of the article

60% of Italians prefer the on demand offer over linear TV. And all this for various reasons, including the variety and breadth of the offer (64%) above all, but also the component linked to modernity and innovation that of the products conveyed by video on demand platforms (53%).

These are some of the results that emerge from the study of the Observatory Stand Out in Culture Initiative: global media agency of the Mediabrands group, led by Andrea Sinisi. at the center of the survey, which differentiated the responses of Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z, is the perception of Italians with respect to on demand, the relationship with platforms and their contents.

Linear TV versus on demand

A key issue for the television industry with traditional broadcasters grappling with an epochal challenge with the OCTs that are entering pervasively – sometimes determining them – in the changes in audiovisual consumption habits and which, on the other hand, they are starting to move the attack on traditional TV on their own ground, as evidenced by the launch of the Netflix advertising package. Even traditional TVs have started, and for some time, to move at least not to be overwhelmed by the wave of change. From Rai Play to Infinity (Mediaset) to Now Tv up to the Ott offer of Warner Bros. Discovery, the launch of new platforms has not been lacking over time, which has accompanied a trend towards “clipping” of the contents transmitted by linear channels to exploit viewing through their websites (consumption now also detected by Auditel)

The preferred on demand for content and innovation

Six out of ten Italians therefore prefer the on demand offer over linear TV. Among the reasons there are also the complementarity of the contents considered different from TV (63%), their perceived exclusivity (52%) and their modernity and innovation (53%). Each platform then has its own specific strength area. Gen Z, for example, sees the on-demand offer give space to topics not covered by traditional programming (52%) and feels particularly represented by the themes told (66%). On demand platforms are the place where creators and influencers can express themselves (46%), helping to variegate the offer with new and unpublished voices.

On-demand platforms grab attention

50% of the audience of on-demand content declares to pay all their concentration to what they select and decide to watch: a significant fact, in a context in which our attention threshold, already lower than one might think, it was further reduced with the habit of “scrolling”. This is because the content is highly personalized: the schedule for half of the on-demand audience is tailor-made. An important indication, the latter, which will anfderà measured on the offer given to investors which, in the case of Netflix, is considered, within the world of media exchanges, certainly expensive, with a cost of 38 cpm: 10 times higher than the television input one. in any case, 48% of users say they are willing to accept adv on pay platforms in order to pay less. After Netflix in December, the Disney Plus offer with adv will arrive in the US only.