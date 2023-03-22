Some call themselves content creators, others call themselves influencers. But what’s the difference? MoMo Productions

People who post on online platforms like Instagram and Tiktok are called influencers or content creators. But what’s the difference? Influencers usually give an insight into their lives on their channels. Their main topics are based on their own interests and are dealt with more on the side. They earn their money with advertising cooperations. Content creators usually have a specific topic to post about. It’s more about the cause than the creators themselves. Creators can also become influencers. In some cases, the two terms are difficult to separate.

Users of platforms like Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube or Snapchat have probably heard these two terms before: influencer and creator. Often they are used synonymously.

This usually describes a person who is active on one or more online platforms and regularly posts their own content there. In some cases, influencer or creator can even be a job title.

What is an influencer?

The term influencer comes from the English verb “to influence” – in German: to influence. The term was primarily coined when individuals became known via platforms such as YouTube or Instagram. Influencer channels often have high subscriber counts, which means their posts are seen by a lot of people. The posts often revolve around the supposed everyday life of the influencers and everything that occupies them there. People who have become famous elsewhere can also be influencers – including footballers, actors or musicians.

Although followers only ever see a small part of the influencer’s life, they can get the impression that they actually know these people. You can read more information about this here. Influencers sometimes enjoy a great deal of trust from their followers and can influence them, for example with regard to purchasing decisions. At the same time, influencers make money online by promoting products through their channels.

This is one of the reasons why the term influencer has recently fallen into disrepute. Many influencers are accused of conveying unrealistic ideas about life or recommending products that they have never tested themselves. Many influencers therefore prefer to call themselves (content) creators.

What is a content creator?

Content creators are basically all people who share their own content online. The term was recently coined primarily by platforms such as Tiktok and Pinterest. Unlike influencers, content creators often have a specific topic to post about. It is often more about the subject and less about themselves. They often act as a kind of expert on their topic.

Some content creators sometimes earn money with the help of advertising cooperations. For others, creating content is just a hobby.

The more successful a content creator becomes, the more difficult it often becomes to separate the terms “creator” and “influencer”. Content creators often start sharing things from their lives and recommending things at some point – and are therefore both creators and influencers.

What kind of creators/influencers are there?

In principle, creators and influencers can be divided into two groups. On the one hand, there are private individuals who create content under their own name and of their own accord – for example on the topics of travel, cooking, beauty, fitness or work-life balance. And there are creators who create content on behalf of a company (corporate influencer) or multiple brands (UGC creator).

