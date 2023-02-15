Exceeded goals

“The fourth quarter results mark a further improvement compared to the previous quarters thanks to the stabilization and revitalization of the domestic business and the acceleration of the development of Tim Brasil, whereby the results themselves enable us to reach or exceed the objectives set for the 2022 financial year which had been partly revised upwards last August”. This is what the note from Tim’s board of directors says with reference to the preliminary data as at 31 December 2022. In the twelve months, revenues from services at group level amounted to 14.6 billion, up by 1.3% on the year compared to the guidance (forecasts).

Ebitda (gross operating margin) was 6 billion, down 6.7% year on guidance, but growing (+2.7% annually) in the fourth quarter. In particular, Tim underlines, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, total group revenues grew by 3.3% annually to 4.3 billion euros (+1.1% annually in the third quarter, -1.4% annually in second quarter and -4.5% annually in the first quarter), while revenues from group services increased for the third consecutive quarter with an increase of 3.6% annually to 3.9 billion euros (+3% annually in the third quarter, +1% annually in the second quarter and -2.5% annually in the first quarter) thanks to the positive contribution of Brazil and the improvement of the domestic trend. Another positive note is the net financial debt at 20 billion, stable compared to 30 September and up compared to 2021 exclusively due to extraordinary items.

Labriola’s strategy

Meanwhile, CEO Pietro Labriola continues on the path taken in July: the strategy remains that of “overcoming vertical integration through the separation of fixed network infrastructure assets (NetCo) from services (ServiceCo with Tim Consumer, Tim Enterprise and Tim Brasil) ”. The goal is to further reduce debt through transfer operations and valorisation of some assets.

Offer and counter offer

“On 2 February Tim announced that he had received a non-binding offer from Kkr for the purchase of a stake in a company to be incorporated coinciding with the management and infrastructural perimeter of the fixed network, including the assets and activities of FiberCop, as well as the investment in TI Sparkle”. This was recalled by the group in a note released at the end of the board meeting which examined the preliminary final data for 2022. The note refers to the board which will meet on February 24 to “decide on the non-binding offer, it being understood that TIM remains open to evaluate any possible alternative that should materialize in the meantime and will continue in dialogue with its stakeholders” underlines the note.

The non-binding offer, which has a duration of four weeks from the sending date (February 1), refers to a shareholding to be defined, it being understood that the purchase would result in the loss of vertical integration with TIM, specifies the Note. Everything also seems ready for the counter-offer, that of Cdp and the Macquarie fund which together control Open Fiber.