Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 22. Topic: Continue to improve the quality of listed companies to help the capital market go further and further——Guests at the 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Conference discuss the development of listed companies

Xinhua News Agency reporters Yao Junfang and Ji Ning

Listed companies are the cornerstone of the capital market. At the annual meeting of the 2022 Financial Street Forum, the guests had a heated discussion on how to improve the quality of listed companies and help the capital market to stabilize and prosper.

“The quality of listed companies is an important micro-foundation for high-quality economic development. Over the past two years, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has paid close attention to the implementation of the “Opinions on Further Improving the Quality of Listed Companies”, and has made positive progress in all aspects of work.” Listed companies of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Li Ming, director of the Supervision Department, said that the functions of my country’s capital market have been further optimized, and the foundation for the high-quality development of listed companies has become more solid.

He pointed out that over the past two years, the number of listed companies has increased rapidly, and the number of domestic listed companies has exceeded the 5,000 mark, an increase of nearly one-third compared with the end of 2019; Profound changes have taken place in the company’s structure, especially in terms of industry renewal, larger scale, better profitability, and more balanced financing.

Statistics from the China Securities Regulatory Commission show that among the more than 5,000 listed companies, there are more than 2,500 listed companies in strategic emerging industries, accounting for more than 50%. At the same time, the development of the industry is more balanced. The profits of listed entities account for 57.3% of all listed companies, surpassing that of financial listed companies. The structural imbalance between finance and the real economy has been significantly improved.

Sha Yan, general manager of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, said: “Currently, there are more than 1,200 companies listed on the GEM, with a total market value of over 11 trillion yuan. They have prominent advantages in advanced manufacturing, digital economy, and green and low-carbon fields. They have brought together a new generation of information technology, Nine strategic emerging industries, including new energy, new materials, biomedicine, and high-end equipment, account for more than 70% of the total market value, and continue to create new models for innovation and cultivation.”

According to Cai Jianchun, general manager of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, as of now, 486 sci-tech innovation companies have been listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, with IPO financing exceeding 730 billion yuan, accounting for more than 40% of the total IPO financing in the domestic A-share market during the same period, and the total market value exceeds 6. trillion yuan. “The science and technology innovation board supports the virtuous cycle of technology, capital and industry to achieve positive results.”

“Technological innovation requires more diversified and large-scale financial resources, especially the support of debt financing instruments.” Wang Jianping, director of the Second Department of Market Supervision of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said that in order to better empower the development of private equity post-investment companies, increase financial support for technological innovation Recently, the China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved Beijing’s regional equity market to launch a pilot program of comprehensive share options services, aiming to further improve the financial support system for technological innovation through such equity-debt hybrid financing tools.

Talking about how to improve the quality of listed companies in the next step, Li Ming said: “Recently, we have formulated a new round of three-year action plan to promote the improvement of the quality of listed companies. The core of the new round of plan will be ‘quality improvement’. Over time, the structure of listed companies has been optimized, the market ecology has improved significantly, the regulatory system has matured and finalized, and the overall quality of listed companies has reached a new level.”

He introduced that the key work of the new round of action plan mainly includes five aspects, namely, to further improve the system of rules and regulations of listed companies, further improve the governance level of listed companies, further deepen the reform of incremental stocks, and further improve the adaptability, timeliness, and leadership of supervision. And further enhance the strong synergy to improve the quality of listed companies.

Cai Jianchun said that the Shanghai Stock Exchange will continue to further promote the construction of the Science and Technology Innovation Board, further improve the system and mechanism arrangements, and encourage and support more “hard technology” companies to go public. Continue to give full play to the function of the science and technology innovation board as a test field for reform, and improve the level of service for science and technology innovation enterprises. Continue to optimize the construction of market ecology and create a good environment to support technological innovation.

“The current and future period will still be an important period of strategic opportunities for the high-quality development of listed companies.” Sha Yan said that the Shenzhen Stock Exchange will use high-quality systems, high-quality supervision, and high-quality services to promote the high-quality development of listed companies. . Specifically, it will enhance the adaptability of the system and create a diversified and inclusive innovation support market mechanism; enhance the effectiveness of supervision and create a precise and efficient regulatory system for listed companies; enhance the synergy of services and create a benign market for joint construction, governance and sharing ecology.