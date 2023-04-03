Sick MFAs cost money. If an MFA falls ill several times a year, the practice owner has to keep coming back

continue to pay wages for up to six weeks in the event of illness. But there are exceptions to this. When employers can avoid paying again.

If an MFA is on sick leave, the practice owner, as the employer, is obliged to continue to pay her wages for six weeks. Because this can become a major burden, especially for small employers, the legislator has created the U1 allocation, which employers with fewer than 30 full-time employees have to pay to the health insurance company. In the event of illness, this then covers 40 to 80 percent of the continued payment of wages.

Due to the same illness only a maximum of 6 weeks

Despite this safeguard, practice owners are interested in taking a closer look at longer downtimes. Because they are only obliged to continue paying wages for a maximum of six weeks because of the same illness. If an employee is subsequently unable to work again due to another illness, the period begins again.

Continuing illnesses are exceptions

However, there are exceptions to this. For example, if the new illness is a continuation of the old one. This is the case if, despite various symptoms of illness, the new inability to work is based on the same underlying illness that has not been remedied. Examples of such a continuing illness are:

an underlying rheumatic disease that repeatedly leads to acute illnesses (e.g. eye infections, bladder infections)

uncured pneumonia

In this case, the obligation to continue paying wages ends six weeks after the onset of the first illness. The boss only has to continue to pay wages for a maximum of six weeks if the employee was not unable to work due to the same illness for at least six months before the renewed inability to work or at least twelve months have passed since the beginning of the first inability to work due to the same illness. However, “the same disease” does not mean “the same disease”. If an employee breaks her leg twice within twelve months, it is of course not the same disease.

Health insurance can check diagnoses

However, there is a practical problem: the boss usually does not find out anything about the reason for sick leave. He therefore has to contact the health insurance company with a request for an examination, which then looks through the proof of the AU for their diagnoses. Only then can employers decide whether to continue paying wages.

Second exception: the principle of the unity of the absence

A second exception to the practice owner’s obligation to continue to pay wages for another six weeks is if a new illness occurs during an inability to work, which also leads to the inability to work. One then speaks of the Unit of Prevention Case. This is the case, for example, if an employee falls ill with COVID-19 and breaks her foot while being unable to work. The duration of the continued payment of wages is limited to a total of six weeks. Something else only applies if the first hindrance to work had already ended when the second occurred. The burden of proof lies with the employee.