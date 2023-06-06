Continuing and Optimizing New Energy Vehicle Purchase Tax Reduction and Exemption Policies for the Development of New Energy Vehicles

Continuing and optimizing the new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction policy to stimulate consumption potential——

To develop “battery life” for new energy vehicles (Rui Finance)

The executive meeting of the State Council held on June 2 pointed out that new energy vehicles are the main direction of the transformation and upgrading of the automobile industry, and the development space is very broad. In order to release the consumption potential of new energy vehicles to a greater extent, the meeting proposed to consolidate and expand the development advantages of new energy vehicles and further optimize the industrial layout. At the same time, the meeting clearly continued and optimized the new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction policy.

The relief policy is effective

The vehicle purchase tax exemption policy for new energy vehicles has been implemented since September 2014. After the implementation, it has played a positive role in promoting the consumption of new energy vehicles and promoting the development of the new energy vehicle industry. It has been extended for three times before and will be implemented until the end of 2023.

China Automobile Strategy and Policy Research Center (hereinafter referred to as “China Automobile Political Research”) stated that after the implementation of the policy, it will form a synergy with the new energy vehicle purchase subsidy policy, which will greatly reduce the purchase cost of new energy vehicles and effectively help my country’s new energy vehicle industry to take the lead. advantage.

From the point of view of the implementation process, the purchase tax exemption policy sets technical requirements for new energy vehicle products and implements catalog management. Models that meet the technical requirements are included in the “New Energy Vehicle Model Catalog Exempt from Vehicle Purchase Tax” after application by the enterprise and review by the competent authority. 》After that, you can directly exempt from tax, and the implementation process is simple.

From the perspective of implementation, the purchase tax exemption policy is directly oriented to consumers and is immediately effective in the purchase process. Consumers have a high degree of awareness and the effect of promoting consumption is obvious.

From the perspective of policy coverage, the purchase tax exemption policy is positioned as an inclusive policy, and the technical requirements for policy setting are relatively low. Since the implementation of the policy, the market share of new energy vehicle models that have entered the catalog exempted from vehicle purchase tax has been relatively high. According to the calculations of China Automobile Political Research Institute, the sales volume of new energy vehicles that enjoy the exemption of vehicle purchase tax will account for more than 99% of the market in 2022, and the policy will benefit a wide range of people.

From the perspective of financial investment, the State Administration of Taxation data shows that in the whole year of 2022, the total number of new energy vehicles that enjoy the purchase tax exemption policy is about 5.681 million, and the total tax exemption is 87.9 billion yuan, which is close to the ratio of the vehicle purchase tax revenue of the year. : 3. According to the calculation of China Automotive Industry Research Institute, the total tax exemption is expected to exceed 100 billion yuan in 2023.

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the National Passenger Car Market Information Association, said that the reduction of subsidies will have a great impact on the new energy vehicle industry, and the continuation and optimization of the new energy vehicle purchase tax reduction policy will promote the further release of the consumption potential of new energy vehicles.

Industry development still faces challenges

China Automobile Political Research Institute pointed out that there are still “three major challenges” in the development of China‘s new energy vehicle industry, and policies need to continue to play a guiding role to promote high-quality development of the industry.

Market development is facing the challenge of industry profitability under pressure. At present, my country’s new energy vehicle industry is still in the early stages of development, and most new energy vehicle companies have not yet formed a scale effect. According to the research conducted by China Automotive Industry Corporation, traditional car companies have a loss of 10,000 to 30,000 yuan per bicycle, while new power companies are about 40,000 to 120,000 yuan. Compared with traditional fuel vehicles, new energy vehicles have not yet formed cost competition and substitution advantages. According to the statistical analysis of China Automotive Industry Research Institute, the cost of pure electric passenger vehicles in 2022 will still be about 20-30% higher than that of fuel vehicles of the same level. It is estimated that by 2025, the purchase cost of new energy vehicles will still be slightly higher than that of fuel vehicles.

Industrial development is facing unbalanced and inadequate challenges. my country’s new energy vehicles have entered a new stage of large-scale and rapid development. The overall market penetration rate exceeds 25%, but there are still problems of unbalanced development in market segments and regional markets. Some scenarios and regions do not yet have the conditions for large-scale promotion of new energy vehicles. condition. For example, in 2022, the market penetration rate of new energy vehicles in the field of passenger vehicles in my country will reach 27.8%, while that in the field of trucks will be less than 10%. The sales of new energy vehicles in East China will account for 41% of the national sales, while the sales in Northwest and Northeast China will be less than 5%.

In addition, industrial policies are also facing challenges from the implementation or increase of foreign policies. For example, the United States and Japan have increased tax incentives to support electric vehicles, and Germany and the Netherlands have clarified the timing of the reduction of tax incentives.

“Overall, the continuation plan announced this time not only conforms to the national industrial development goals, but also can effectively meet the development needs of the industry and enterprises, which is conducive to the continued steady growth of my country’s new energy vehicle market and further consolidates the first-mover advantage.” China Automobile Policy Research said.

Consolidate and expand development advantages

According to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, from January to April this year, the production and sales of new energy vehicles exceeded 2.2 million, with a market share of 27%; the export of new energy vehicles was 348,000, a year-on-year increase of 170%.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to consolidate and expand the development advantages of new energy vehicles, further optimize the industrial layout, strengthen key core technology research in key areas such as power battery systems, new chassis architectures, and intelligent driving systems, coordinate the development and utilization of domestic and international resources, and improve the recycling and utilization of power batteries system, build an industrial ecology integrating the development of “vehicle, energy, road and cloud”, and improve the independent controllability and green development level of the entire industrial chain.

China Automobile Political Research Institute pointed out that my country’s new energy vehicles still have shortcomings in some core technologies, key mineral resources, battery recycling, vehicle network integration, and infrastructure construction, which restricts the improvement of my country’s new energy vehicle industry. This meeting aims at the problems faced by the industry and comprehensively promotes the high-quality development of new energy vehicles, which is conducive to further consolidating the competitive advantages of my country’s industry.

In this regard, China Automobile Political Research Institute suggested that a higher-level coordination mechanism for the development of new energy vehicles should be established to promote the efficient implementation of the safety management system of automobile companies. Increase key core technology research, encourage enterprises to carry out research and development around technical directions such as power battery systems, new chassis architectures, and intelligent driving systems, increase policy support, and cultivate new advantages in industrial development. Effectively improve the independent controllability of the entire industrial chain, encourage leading enterprises to drive the integrated development of large and small enterprises, focus on strengthening weak links in the industrial chain, and establish an independent and controllable industrial system. Increase support for the promotion and application of vehicles, carry out the pilot work of comprehensive electrification of public vehicles, encourage demonstration applications such as battery replacement and fuel cells, strengthen infrastructure support capabilities, and promote high-quality growth in the new energy vehicle market. (People’s Daily Overseas Edition)