Klinkers finally found the answer almost 5,200 kilometers south of the company headquarters in the Cologne district of Ehrenfeld. In Ghana, in the city of Sekondi-Takoradi to be precise, the specialists that everyone in this country wants to work for him: young IT specialists from the university, well trained. At least in theory. Since the local economy is hardly digital, but all the more dependent on agriculture and the export of raw materials, they lack practical experience. They get this from the non-profit company Amalitech: The company – also based in Cologne and with locations in Africa – trains the young people and employs them at local subsidiaries. Almost 50 of them work together with the employees of Nexum AG in customer projects and “the colleagues” take away one concern from the head of the company, Klinkers: “Today we are much more relaxed about the shortage of skilled workers in the IT area,” he says. Nexum can take on large projects that other providers have to turn down because of a lack of staff.

