After repeated entanglements, the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve announced at the monetary policy meeting that ended on the 22nd that it would raise interest rates by 25 basis points again, raising the target range of the federal funds rate to between 4.75% and 5%, the highest level since October 2007. the highest level.

This is the ninth time the Fed has raised interest rates since March last year.

On the day when the Federal Reserve announced the interest rate hike, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed down collectively.

The Associated Press: The S&P 500 fell 1.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 530 points. Additionally, U.S. Treasury yields fell again, extending a notable slide so far this month.

The chief culprit of the economic chaos is the United States itself

Different from the previous 8 interest rate hikes, this one has a disturbing background: the banking crisis.

Earlier this month, three U.S. banks closed down one after another within a week; the First Republic Bank, which received a large amount of life-saving money, is still in a bad situation, and its credit rating has been downgraded to junk by the world‘s three major rating agencies; Dee also downgraded the outlook for the U.S. banking sector to negative from stable, citing a “rapid deterioration in the operating environment.”

This series of events is reminiscent of the historical scene of Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns falling one after another in the 2008 financial crisis.

Although the two are essentially different, the chain reaction and collective panic triggered are the same. The banking crisis has also questioned the safety and stability of the US banking system.

According to the analysis, in addition to the lax supervision of the banking industry itself, a series of “quantitative easing” and “interest rate hikes” implemented by the Federal Reserve are the main triggers of the banking crisis.

Looking back at the 2008 international financial crisis, we can find that it was during the two-year period from 2004 to 2006 that the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 400 basis points in a row, which finally detonated the subprime mortgage crisis. Today, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 500 basis points in just one year. How can the US banking industry stand it?

A “top student” like Silicon Valley Bank, which has been on the list of the best banks in the United States for five consecutive times, has not been able to effectively deal with the risk of interest rate hikes, let alone other small and medium-sized banks.

Recently, the results of a study jointly completed by economists from several universities in the United States show that the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes have “greatly” increased the vulnerability of the banking system.

Affected by this, at least 186 banks in the United States are facing a situation similar to that of Silicon Valley Bank. Even if only a small-scale run occurs, more banks will face “thunderstorms.”

American confidence in the banking sector has also generally declined.

Only 10 percent of U.S. adults have a lot of confidence in U.S. banks and financial institutions, compared with 22 percent in 2020, the latest poll conducted by The Associated Press and the University of Chicago’s Center for Public Affairs Research found.

The survey also found that a majority of Americans believe the U.S. government is not doing enough to regulate.

In fact, over the past few weeks, some prominent U.S. economists have urged the Fed to pause interest rate hikes.

Even so, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell remains committed to keeping inflation down to 2%, for which rate hikes are essential.

But the problem is that inflationary pressures remain high and interest rates are getting higher and higher, so the risk of recession is getting bigger and bigger.

“The Fed is playing with fire”

The Fed raised interest rates for one year, how much did the inflation rate drop?

Data show that when the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates in March last year, the inflation rate in the United States was as high as 8.5%; as of February this year, the inflation rate remained at 6%, which is “far away” from the 2% target.

The turmoil in the banking sector has further fueled recession fears.

The industry expects other banks to be more conservative in making loans after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The Federal Reserve also stated in its monetary policy statement on the 22nd that recent developments in the U.S. banking industry may lead to tightening credit conditions for U.S. households and businesses, thereby putting new pressure on economic activity, employment and inflation.

A report released by Goldman Sachs Group recently pointed out that the banking crisis will lead to impacts on the loan business of small and medium-sized banks, further affecting the US economy.

According to the report, small and medium-sized banks undertake 60% of the housing loans in the United States and 80% of the commercial real estate loans. Once the confidence of depositors in small and medium-sized banks is lost, large-scale withdrawals will occur. For this reason, small and medium-sized banks will be forced to reduce their loan business to ensure their own liquidity, which will curb the growth of the US economy.

Once a large number of banks tighten their loans, it will also put more pressure on many Americans whose savings are shrinking.

Goldman Sachs Group estimates that as of mid-January this year, Americans have spent 35% of their savings during the new crown epidemic; by the end of this year, the remaining 65% of their savings may also be exhausted.

Meanwhile, Americans’ credit card debt has hit record highs as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again.

Some analysts say that due to the soaring total debt, American households are forced to reduce consumption, which will directly lead to a decline in corporate sales, which may lead to layoffs, which will continue to impact the US job market and lead to a downturn in the US economy.

Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich warned on social media on the day the Fed announced the rate hike: “The rate hike will have a severe impact on low-wage workers and the poor, who are already hard hit by soaring prices. …the Fed is playing with fire.”

In fact, on the day the rate hike was announced, the Federal Reserve itself lowered its forecast for real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the United States in 2023 from 0.5% to 0.4%; it lowered its forecast for GDP growth in 2024 to 1.2% from the previous forecast of 1.6%. %.

In the view of Joseph Lavonia, the former chief economist of the National Economic Council, the Fed is “using one mistake to correct another mistake”, and this may have something to do with “politics”.

But what the Fed did seems to have brought little “benefits” to the US government.

Another new poll, conducted by The Associated Press in partnership with the University of Chicago’s Center for Public Affairs Research, showed that support for President Joe Biden has declined as many see his administration doing poorly in the face of bank shutdowns and persistently high inflation. The rate fell to just 38%, near the lowest point since his presidency.

