Listen to the audio version of the article

A new space for contract is born in Milan, the furniture sector that caters to large supplies and large projects, such as luxury residences, restaurants, hotels, etc. It is not a shop and it is not a showroom where the proposals of a single brand can be exhibited, but a laboratory where planners, designers and developers can find inspiration and integrated and complete solutions for their creations. hence the name chosen for this innovative space: Contract atelier.

Located in the heart of the Milanese design district (in via Felice Cavallotti, a side street of via Durini and corso Europa, where the showrooms of many of the most prestigious Italian design brands are located), Contract Atelier offers the contract market (which after the stop of the pandemic is registering a strong restart at global level) a new formula, thanks to the synergy of the numerous partners of the project, high-end companies active in the sectors related to the home.

Aeg, Eco Contract, Gessi, Inda, Kaldewei, LG, Molteni & C, Nemo, Valli & Valli and Viva Porte are the protagonists of this project, even if in Contract Atelier customers will not find their products, as Mauro Maturo, architect explains. of Studio Klass who, together with his partner Alessio Roscini, designed the space. In fact, the exhibition model aims not to showcase the depth of range of each brand, but to accompany the customer on a dedicated path and show the complementarity of the offer between the various brands in the creation of a customized and turnkey project. but no.

At the entrance, the customer is welcomed in the Welcome Area, set up like a cinema, with a multimedia and interactive giant screen which, thanks to augmented reality technology, allows you to show environments that have already been built or spaces under construction with accurate reliability. The visitor thus explores the space, the materials used, the light and the general mood of the project.

This is followed by a story space in “chapters”, where each brand presents itself through

narrative videos, to then arrive in a large Meeting Area, with an extensive material library

retractable. In the basement there is another exhibition area, in which four Wunderkammers are positioned: large booths with wooden doors with a warm finish of the

walnut, modular and resealable that reveal bathroom furnishing solutions when needed,

samples of lights, doors and handles.