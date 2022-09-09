Listen to the audio version of the article

Nine new high-speed passenger ships, ordered by the Trapani-based Liberty Lines from the Spanish shipyard Armon, will be equipped with hybrid-powered Rolls-Royce MTU engines. The agreement was signed at the SMM Hamburg shipping fair. The units will be delivered between 2023 and 2026 and the contract entrusted to the shipyard also includes an option for the construction of a further nine ships, to be delivered between 2027 and 2030.

The technology used will allow the units to move within the ports in fully electric mode and then recharge the batteries while sailing in the open sea. It is, explains a note, an «absolutely innovative technique which promises a conspicuous reduction of particulate emissions in the order of 62% compared to an equivalent ship equipped with traditional propulsion. The emissions of nitrogen oxides will also suffer a reduction of about 83% ».

High-tech unit

The characteristics of the ships are the result of over two years of collaboration between the technical offices of Liberty Lines, the Armon shipyard, the Rolls-Royce group for the propulsion part, Rina (multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy) and the Australian designers. by Incat Crowther.

The new boats will be the first HSC hybrid fast units to obtain the Rina class Green Plus. And they will be able to sail at eight knots in mode full electric and at over 30 knots in cruise mode. The new engines will also be compatible for hydrogen use.

Fleet with 32 ships

“For our company, pending the award of the tender for the concession of public maritime transport services for passengers by the Sicilian Region – says Gennaro Carlo Cotella, CEO of Liberty Lines – the confirmation of this important investment represents the tangible sign of willingness to continue to improve service standards and reduce the environmental impact. We are proud to be able to collaborate with industry leaders such as Rolls-Royce Power Systems ».