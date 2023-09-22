Contracting boys and factory girls – Modern slavery: forced by the state to work in factories – News

Forced labor in factories – this was normal for young women in Switzerland, who were considered “dissolute” or “work-shy”, until the 1970s. The state looked after them in homes and sent them to textile or watch factories, where they had to toil. The wages went to the home. In some cases the women received a small amount when they were able to leave the home.

Legend: Girls at work in the Lärchenheim girls’ home, Lutzenberg near Rheineck. The motto: “Shut up! Keep order + persevere!” RDB/Dukas/Reto Hügin

The factory homes were popular with the authorities at the time because they were particularly cheap, explains Yves Demuth. The “Observer” journalist has it History of the factory workers revealed: “The women had to finance their imprisonment with their own wages.” You don’t even do that with prisoners in prison.

The coercive system: the state, homes and industry benefited

The young women were cared for and forced to work without judgment and without legal rights. They are among the approximately 60,000 children and young people who were cared for by the state in institutions. The stories of the hiring boys who had to work on farms are better known. But the girls who were taken care of were also sought-after cheap workers in the post-war years.

Industrialists in the textile and watch industries exploited them. The best known among them is Emil Bührle. Thanks to the cheap work of administrative support, he became the richest man in Switzerland at the time with his spinning mill. But he was just one of many who benefited from the young women’s forced labor.

Legend: Girls ironing in the Ulmenhof women’s home in Ottenbach ZH. Girls who were difficult to educate were also accommodated here. The photo was taken in August 1970. KEYSTONE/Str

And forced labor has been banned in Switzerland since the 1940s. But the authorities did not comply. “Back then, people believed in the good psychological effect of training for work,” explains Demuth.

The state provided undesirable young women in factory homes to train them to work. The industry could count on submissive cheap workers and the home managers could count on inmates who paid for their own places. They all benefited from the coercive system.

What is forced labor?

Forced labor is when someone is forced to work (2) without a court order (1). So if the person has not volunteered for work (3) and is threatened with punishment (4) if they refuse to work.

In 1930, the League of Nations agreed on these four points agreement Forced labor defined. The Swiss Parliament approved the agreement nine years later and it has been in force since 1941.

According to the agreement, forced labor for the benefit of individuals or private companies is particularly prohibited.

The “supplied” factory workers therefore performed forced labor within the meaning of Swiss law, for the benefit of private third parties. Although this is exactly what has been banned in Switzerland since 1941.

Official Switzerland has criticized forced labor in other countries for decades while at the same time tolerating forced labor as “education for work” in its own country.

Those: Yves Demuth (2023). Swiss forced laborers. An untold story of the post-war period.

The system of exploitation did not come to an end because the authorities were understanding. It was only when the economy slowed in the 1970s and the system no longer worked for industry that the last factory homes closed their doors. “Without employment in the factories, the factory homes no longer functioned,” says Demuth. “This shows that the factory homes were tailored to the needs of the industry and not to those of those affected.”

The rebellious Ursula Lüscher

One of the factory girls was Ursula Lüscher. The now 79-year-old has had a long home career. Her “final stop,” as she puts it herself, was the Sonnenberg Daughters’ Home in Walzenhausen. The Zurich welfare office looked after her there when she was 16 because she had a falling out with her boss. She had to work in a textile factory. From morning to night she and her colleagues cut off the edges of handkerchiefs, but they learned little, says Lüscher.

Legend: Ursula Lüscher, now 79 years old, was one of the factory girls. SRF

At the beginning she made an effort and was well behaved, says Lüscher. “My aunt promised me that she would take me to her if I behaved well.” After a month or two, she asked the home director if she could go home. He said: “What do you want? It’s nice for you to stay here.” From then on she did everything that “God forbade”.

And there was also a quick scandal in the factory: she chatted with the other girls while she was working. The factory manager didn’t like that: “You shouldn’t talk, you should work!” he said to them. She then insulted him as a slave driver and was thrown out on end.

Research on the forced laborers

In his Buch «The forced laborers. “An untold story of the post-war period” Yves Demuth portrayed ten factory workers.

He examined five homes from the textile and watch industries: the Lärchenheim in Lutzenberg, the Sonnenberg daughters’ home in Walzenhausen, the Marienheime in Bettlach, in Dietfurt and the Marienheim Rüti in the Schuler&Co spinning mill. There were many more such factory homes, but how many are still unclear today. In particular, he viewed the payslips of the old-age and survivors’ insurance AHV from these homes. The wages of the factory workers are also neatly listed there. However, they generally went directly to the homes and not to those in need.

The director of the home was not at all happy about this, because without work there is no income and therefore no financing for the home. He put her in custody. She then closed the arrest door, as Lüscher says. Because: “I couldn’t tolerate closed doors because I was locked in the dungeon so often as a child in the Kastelen home.”

Everyday life in the Sonnenberg daughters’ home in Walzenhausen

Ursula Lüscher still had to continue working, from now on simply in her home instead of in the factory. There was enough work because, in addition to the shift work in the factory, the young women also had to look after the household themselves; only one cook was employed.

Statements from relatives

Yves Demuth asked descendants of the factory owners; many did not want to comment at all, others expressed their dismay. But it was difficult for them to reconcile forced labor with the image of their parents or grandparents. “But I can’t imagine that the girls hardly got anything from their wages,” says Denise Sonderegger, the granddaughter of an entrepreneur Herrmann Weiss. The Bührle heirs did not want to comment.

The system in Walzenhausen is particularly well documented: the home was a private company, actually a kind of guesthouse. There was no state supervision. The home director, on the other hand, cooperated closely with the industrialists; they gave him loans for new buildings so that he could provide them with cheap labor. Two industrial companies even paid him a monthly commission.

Legend: 1970: a room in the Lärchenheim girls’ home, Lutzenberg near Rheineck. RDB/Dukas/Reto Hügin

Ursula Lüscher didn’t know anything about this, but she was certainly bothered by the coercive system, the numerous senseless bans and the point system: “The girls had to tell each other about the factory at the table and tell each other off.” Those who reported well received points, others were punished. Those with a lot of points were then allowed to watch TV or play table tennis, while those with few points had to do additional housework. Over time, the other girls were no longer allowed to speak to her.

The feud with the home director

She maintained a real enmity with the home director: at some point he couldn’t stand it anymore and sent her to the psychiatric hospital in Herisau. It was confirmed there that she had no psychological problems. But instead of being released, she came back to the Sonnenberg daughters’ home. Ursula Lüscher was only allowed to go when she was 18: “Just get a ticket to Basel.”

When I got out and was able to take my life into my own hands, I was fine.

After a few years, she returned to Appenzellerland to stop the home director. When the women ran away, she helped them escape. She put as many obstacles in his way as possible. He sued her for it and she had to go to court, explains Lüscher. She was then no longer allowed to enter the home premises.

That is extraordinary, explains Demuth: “It is unusual for someone to defend themselves so strongly. The fact that she didn’t break shows what a strong person she was.” Many others would not have been able to cope with this so well and would have taken their own lives or drowned their trauma in alcohol.

Two apologies, two contributions of solidarity, but no compensation

Ursula Lüscher also drank far too much alcohol in her life, she says. “But you couldn’t break me.” She didn’t allow that to happen, and that was her luck: “When I got out and was able to take my life into my own hands, I was fine.”

Legend: Girls at work in the Lärchenheim girls’ home, Lutzenberg near Rheineck. RDB/Dukas/Reto Hügin

She had a daughter, worked in a car garage for many years and drove a fast convertible. Two federal councilors apologized to her and the other people who were administratively cared for and those affected received a one-off solidarity contribution of 25,000 francs from the federal government. The city of Zurich paid Ursula Lüscher and the other Zurich residents the same amount. “I’m grateful for it,” says Lüscher. She doesn’t worry about whether that’s enough or fair.

But this is not actual reparation: the labor exploitation had no legal consequences for the authorities at the time, nor for the home managers or factory owners. The history of the girls in the factory homes is still far from being dealt with. Yves Demuth’s research has only just brought it to light.

