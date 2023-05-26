Contracts between close relatives – pitfalls

Tax consultant Roland Franz

Essen – “Contracts concluded within a family but which are invalid under civil law, for example for a loan, a gift or an employment relationship, can still be recognized for tax purposes,” informs tax consultant Roland Franz, managing partner of the tax consulting company Roland Franz & Partner in Essen and Velbert, and goes on to say: “This was decided by the Federal Fiscal Court in its judgment of June 7th, 2006 IX R 4/04. In the opinion of the Federal Fiscal Court, the invalidity under civil law is only an indication that is not the only decisive factor.”

But: The Federal Ministry of Finance insists on civil law effectiveness – and that means:

The Federal Ministry of Finance does not want to apply this judgment beyond the individual case and justifies this as follows:

Prerequisites for the tax recognition of contracts between relatives are

– the validity of the contracts under civil law,

– the actual execution of the contracts as agreed,

-Contract content as is customary between strangers (so-called arm’s length comparison).

“In any case, the effectiveness under civil law, the actual implementation and the so-called arm’s length comparison must be taken into account,” emphasizes tax consultant Roland Franz.

What does arm’s length in contracts between relatives mean?

Of course, relatives are fundamentally free to structure their legal relationships with one another in such a way that they are as tax-efficient as possible for them. However, in each individual case and for the entire duration of the contract, what has been agreed must correspond in terms of content and implementation to what external third parties would normally agree on when drafting a corresponding contract (Federal Fiscal Court (BFH) judgments of November 7, 1990 (BStBl 1991 II p. 291 ), of December 18, 1990 (Federal Tax Gazette 1991 II p. 391) and of February 12, 1992 (Federal Tax Gazette II p. 468)).

“The standard for comparison is basically the contractual arrangements,” explains tax consultant Roland Franz, “which are customary between employers and employees or between borrowers and banks.” Shareholders if the shareholders with whose relatives the agreements were made control the company (cf. BFH judgments of December 18, 1990 (Federal Tax Gazette 1991 II p. 581) and of April 15, 1999 (Federal Tax Gazette II p. 524)) .

The same applies if the controlling shareholders of a partnership assign loan claims against the partnership to relatives as a gift.

“Another arm’s length test that is often used in tax audits is the examination of whether the employed relative is even permitted under civil law to enter into a contract. For example, if the spouse has entered into another employment relationship. Is he even allowed to enter into another employment relationship after his employment contract?” tax consultant Roland Franz points out. What are his/her obligations if he/she is allowed to do this, and does he/she have to notify the first employer of this, or are there perhaps restrictions in the type and scope of the activity in another employment relationship? Is the other employment relationship a so-called 520 euro job? What is the wage there? Could there be a conflict with the €520 limit?

Conclusion:

Before concluding an employment relationship with a family member, an appropriate arm’s length test should be carried out and documented in writing in the company’s files.

What are the consequences of invalidity under civil law?

The invalidity of a contract under civil law has an indicative effect against the seriousness of the agreement. She speaks against their tax recognition. This indicative effect against the willingness to commit to a contract is reinforced if the contracting parties can be accused of non-compliance with the formal requirements, especially in the case of a clear civil law situation (cf. BFH judgment of May 12, 2009 (BStBl 2011 II p. 24)).

The law firm Roland Franz & Partner in Essen and Velbert has been the first address for competent tax advice and more for more than 40 years. The approximately 30 employees in the branches offer individual solutions tailored to the respective situation. In order to be able to exploit as many synergy effects as possible for each client, several specialists work together in the law firm. In this way, clients benefit from the qualifications and experience of many experts. Because in the case of complex problems, no partial solution can lead to success, only holistic advice.

company contact

Roland Franz & Partners, tax consultants

Bettina M. Rau-Franz

Moltkeplatz 1

45138 Essen

0201-81095-0



http://www.franz-partner.de

Press contact

GBS-The publicity experts

dr Alfried Grosse

Am Ruhrstein 37c

45133 Essen

0201-8419594



http://www.publicity-experte.de