An essential part of process management is to control existing processes and to optimize processes. This is achieved through the basic documentation, defined and comparable key figures and the setting of goals. From this point on, however, there is often stagnation, problems or disagreement as to how to proceed. In this article, we examine this interface between process control and process optimization.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

What does process control mean?

With the successful recording of the process, the documentation succeeds in the process modeling, usually in the current state. Often enough, however, it stays that way and the processes remain as a diagram in the drawer. If, on the other hand, the documented processes are the basis for daily work and key figures provide information about efficiency and results, we start with process control.

Process control and process optimization explained in the video

In addition to all this information, I also have other tips and tricks for you when it comes to controlling and improving processes. It’s worth taking a look!

Knowledge of the exact process flow

Not only the way in which an action takes place, but also the classification of the result is important. This requires a goal and meaningful numbers or values ​​in order to be able to control processes:

The result is very good however, the process three times longer lasted and was not measured.

however, the process lasted and was not measured. The series is done in record time and ready for delivery, but the customer complained 15% with production defects .

and ready for delivery, but the customer complained . A employee completes the job perfectly and in a peak time. When he’s on vacation, no one knows how he managed it and everything falls into massive backlog.

These examples have the key figures throughput time, processing time, volume, error rate, quality and also independence from people – important key figures for every process management. Every company and every process has its own system of indicators and results, which are defined in the process documentation. We control processes by classifying these process results in comparison to the set goal. It is therefore worth setting ambitious but feasible goals in order to be able to optimize existing processes. No measurement, no control is our motto.

Controlling processes and optimizing processes go hand in hand

Unclear optimization measures are usually instinctive, spontaneous ideas, and ensure short-term success, but have little lasting effect. Usually many things are changed at the same time and in the end nobody knows what the decisive measure was. In order to bring processes to life, it is therefore important to establish proper process control. Only then is it possible to set well-founded goals based on the values ​​collected and to work on achieving them. In our examples, this can mean, for example:

The current process goal is achieved, if the good result is finished in the allotted time. Optimization is working towards goals such as shorter time or more energy-efficient processing.

Optimization is working towards goals such as shorter time or more energy-efficient processing. A series production has a fixed processing time, however, through defined process steps, the error rate drops to five percent. The new goal is to improve production with an error rate of three percent.

The new goal is to improve production with an error rate of three percent. The employee continues to complete the job perfectly and in record timebut records the essential process steps in a checklist. This enables the same results for other employees if the processing time is longer.

The difference between efficiency and effectiveness is crucial for process control: is it enough that something happens or does it need an efficient way?

Control and optimize known existing processes

How can processes be controlled in order to optimize processes?

Usually we use PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Act) und DMAIC (Define-Measure-Analysis-Improve-Control) from Lean Management for structured improvement measures. The most important insight here is the planned improvement, piece by piece. A verifiable improvement is not possible without collected key figure results. Both improvement cycles therefore have the preliminary phase (plan and define-measure analysis) to analyze the actual results. Based on this, decide on an area that will be improved:

We want a lower error rate. Can we achieve this with more precise instructions and checklists, or with more time, or with better training? Decide on an area you want to use for the improvement, e.g. more precise instructions on the machine. Develop an idea of ​​what the improvement should look like: For example, a diagram with all the necessary criteria for error-free work or possible deviations. Implement this idea and run a trial period: The initial and final measurement is an essential part of being able to control and optimize processes. Check the result with the new actual state: Was there the hoped-for improvement? Then you can make further improvements here. If not, try a new idea or area.

This is how process optimization succeeds step by step on the basis of process control, without making any of the typical mistakes.

Successful process optimization with process control

My tip: Avoid typical mistakes when optimizing processes

As already mentioned, you should avoid improvement measures from the gut to start. These can work, but often have the disadvantage that you have no control over the process. It can be one spotlight effect act (you look at the spot and that alone increases the level of care.) or a coincidence that cannot be repeated afterwards.

A second important point: You’re focusing on the wrong area or metric, if your process management does not have a clear process control. This often happens with spontaneous improvement ideas that may solve the existing problem, but can cause problems in the chain before or after the step. Here it is important to consider the entire process chain, which should be in writing.

Not to forget the third big mistake: You implement an improvement without getting everyone involved on board. On the one hand, this can end in a lack of information, on the other hand, it can lead to problems once employees have made arrangements. This point in particular is very common in companies: The status quo isn’t good, but everyone has gotten used to it, and every change also means a mandatory change in one’s own work. This is a hurdle that causes problems and cannot be solved by a simple measure.

Avoid mistakes when controlling and optimizing processes

Controlling and optimizing processes in a team more efficiently

If you know the example circulating on the Internet of the printed text document being scanned and then sent as a PDF – this is a typical example of inefficient arranging instead of simply learning the right attitude. You can recognize another bad process when it not only misses its goal, but fundamentally cannot even begin to fulfill it.

That is why we advise in most companies with the process experts – the team members – to work together in a structured manner on process optimisations and to consider predecessor and successor processes. Controlling and optimizing existing processes thus becomes a team task according to clear criteria and, at best, rewards for achieving goals. You can also use the savings from process improvements to reward the employees who contributed to these improvements. If you encounter resistance or are unsure what options you have with your process management, simply contact us without obligation!

Good luck with your process control and best regards

Axel Schroeder

Process control and process optimization document Most of the time, process improvements do not succeed or not sufficiently if the process control is not carried out conscientiously. With the document for process control and process optimization you have a template for handwritten improvement of your process with all the necessary data! €0,00

Image source: Canva.com © Kupicoo