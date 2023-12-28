Home » Controlling 30,000 acres of desert, Inner Mongolia Energy Group’s 4 million kilowatt new energy project is connected to the grid-China News
Controlling 30,000 acres of desert, Inner Mongolia Energy Group's 4 million kilowatt new energy project is connected to the grid

Controlling 30,000 acres of desert, Inner Mongolia Energy Group's 4 million kilowatt new energy project is connected to the grid

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Energy Group’s 4 Million Kilowatt New Energy Project Started Grid-Connected Power Generation

On December 28, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Energy Group’s 4 million kilowatt new energy project started grid-connected power generation, surpassing Inner Mongolia’s total installed new energy capacity of 90 million kilowatts.

The project includes the Bayannaoer 1 million kilowatt photovoltaic storage + ecological management project, Siziwang Banner 1 million kilowatt wind storage project, Huade County 1 million kilowatt wind and solar energy storage project, and the Dongsu Bayanwula 1 million kilowatt wind storage project. This includes the largest single wind turbine at 8.5MW, making it the largest wind power project onshore.

These projects are the first in Inner Mongolia to use 8.5 MW large-scale wind turbines and high-efficiency N-type 570 components. They utilize digital and intelligent operation and maintenance technology and employ a model that combines on-board power generation, inter-board planting, and under-board sand fixation to control desertification in Ulan Buh.

Once the 4 million kilowatt new energy project is at full capacity, it is expected to generate 10.7 billion kilowatt hours of “green electricity” annually, save approximately 3.42 million tons of standard coal annually, and reduce approximately 9.63 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions. These projects bring considerable social, ecological, and economic benefits.

