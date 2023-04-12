After the layoffs under new owner Elon Musk, Twitter now has around five times fewer employees than before.

There are around 1,500, Musk said in an interview with the BBC.

Before he was taken over, there were almost 8,000.

Shortly after taking over the online service for around 44 billion dollars last October, the tech billionaire had the number of employees roughly halved as a first step. It was “painful” to lay off so many people, but without radical austerity measures, Twitter would only have had “four months to live,” Musk said in an interview with the British broadcaster BBC.

Before the acquisition, Twitter made almost all of its business from advertising revenue — for example, when companies pay to have their tweets appear in users’ news feeds. Musk’s purchase was followed by a churn of advertisers who feared a negative environment for their tweets under the controversial entrepreneur. Sales have halved, as Musk admitted at the time. At the same time, Twitter has to make interest payments on around twelve billion dollars in loans for the takeover.

Explosive confession to Twitter purchase

Musk now said in the BBC interview that advertisers have returned or are planning to. There are more ads again, and Twitter only has minimal losses, he added, without naming numbers. Since the company is no longer listed on the stock exchange, it no longer has to publish quarterly reports.

After the purchase announcement in spring 2022, Musk tried to get out of the deal relatively quickly. He referred to an allegedly high number of automated bot accounts, which means that the price he proposed is no longer justified. The $44 billion was a hefty premium to Twitter’s stock market value at the time.

The Twitter management, which initially resisted the takeover attempt but was committed to the interests of the shareholders after the agreement with Musk, went to court. When asked if he ended up making the Twitter purchase because a judge would have forced him to do it anyway, Musk said in the BBC interview, “Yes, that’s why.”

Musk gives in to argument with BBC

In the conflict with the broadcaster over its description on Twitter as a “state-funded” medium, Musk gave in. “We will change the label to “publicly funded”,” announced the 51-year-old. “We try to be accurate.”

The BBC had previously protested the recently changed name of its Twitter account. “The BBC is independent and always has been,” the broadcaster said. “We are funded by the British public through license fees.” A few hours after the interview, the name initially remained unchanged.

The BBC’s criticism follows a dispute between independent US broadcaster NPR and the social network after Twitter temporarily described the @NPR account as “state-controlled”.

Musk laughingly described his relationship with the media in the BBC interview as “love-hate relationship – but probably more hate”. The media in the USA and Great Britain are able to “make him ready on a regular basis”. In other countries it is not allowed that “the media say mean things about powerful people”. However, a free press is important.