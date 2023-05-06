Home » Controversial discussion in St. Gallen
Business

Controversial discussion in St. Gallen

by admin
Controversial discussion in St. Gallen

Does feminist foreign policy make the world a better place? Yes! say three experts at the St.Gallen Symposium

What is the key to a more peaceful and just world? When it comes to the adviser to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the case is clear: policies made by women for women. But there is also criticism.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Bild: Getty

Annalena Baerbock announced a change of course in March. German foreign policy is now also being aligned with feminist guidelines. That means: more women in embassies, more development funds for gender-sensitive issues, more women at the negotiating table when peace agreements are concluded between conflicting parties.

See also  US Treasury Secretary does not want government bailout of Silicon Valley Bank

You may also like

Migros Online increases delivery charges at peak times

France also rejects the second referendum on pensions

St.Gallen Symposium: «Our welfare state is broken»

Sampdoria in black crisis: the club crushed by...

Reforms, government convenes the opposition: first face-to-face Meloni-Schlein

ST.GALLEN SYMPOSIUM – The energy transition as a...

From 18 to 21 May Francigena Fidenza Festival...

«Health starts with the air you breathe

United Kingdom, Charles III was crowned. “I’m here...

Everything becomes a UBS branch – including the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy