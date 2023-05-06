Controversial discussion in St. Gallen

10
Does feminist foreign policy make the world a better place? Yes! say three experts at the St.Gallen Symposium
What is the key to a more peaceful and just world? When it comes to the adviser to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the case is clear: policies made by women for women. But there is also criticism.
Annalena Baerbock announced a change of course in March. German foreign policy is now also being aligned with feminist guidelines. That means: more women in embassies, more development funds for gender-sensitive issues, more women at the negotiating table when peace agreements are concluded between conflicting parties.