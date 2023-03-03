Home Business Controversial discussion – the public transport association opposes a general speed limit of 30 – news
Business

Controversial discussion – the public transport association opposes a general speed limit of 30 – news

by admin
Controversial discussion – the public transport association opposes a general speed limit of 30 – news
Controversial discussion – the public transport association opposes a general speed limit of 30 – <a data-ail="741553" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >News</a> – SRFnews/wirtschaft/kontroverse-diskussion-oev-verband-stellt-sich-gegen-generelles-tempo-30″/>news“/>news/wirtschaft/kontroverse-diskussion-oev-verband-stellt-sich-gegen-generelles-tempo-30″/>news/wirtschaft/kontroverse-diskussion-oev-verband-stellt-sich-gegen-generelles-tempo-30″/>News“/>news“/>News“/>news/wirtschaft/kontroverse-diskussion-oev-verband-stellt-sich-gegen-generelles-tempo-30?nav_source=smart_app_banner, affiliate-data=pt=232283&ct=SmartBanner”/>


Skip to content


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article
news/wirtschaft/kontroverse-diskussion-oev-verband-stellt-sich-gegen-generelles-tempo-30″/>News“/>
Contents

  • According to the Association of Public Transport (VÖV), a 30 km/h speed limit makes public transport in cities and agglomerations more expensive and weakens.
  • The VÖV does not generally consider Tempo 30 in cities and agglomerations to be sensible.
  • Tempo 30 must therefore be the exception on main traffic routes.

Public transport (ÖV) and non-motorized traffic make a significant contribution to the limited space being used in a sustainable and climate-friendly manner, the VÖV Association states in a new position paper.

However, the general conditions for high-performance public transport deteriorated due to the dense use. Traffic calming measures and land conversions have had a negative impact on public transport and led to rising investment costs, according to the association.

No fundamental opposition

Instead, VÖV director Ueli Stückelberger calls for compensation measures compared to SRF: “For example, that public transport does not have to stop at a traffic light, but can continue.”

According to the association, rapid decarbonization of the vehicle fleet also requires good start-up financing. As with the association of cities, the basic interest is: traffic-calmed cities with attractive public transport – and less motorized private transport.

Legend:

KEYSTONE/Alexandra Wey

SRF4 News, 02/28/23, 11 a.m.;


  1. News

  2. Business

  3. Current article

Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Well informed at all times!

Receive all news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. More

Push notifications are brief notifications on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. Click on one of the links to go to the corresponding article. You can opt out of these communications at any time. Fewer

You have already hidden this notice about the activation of browser push notifications several times. Do you want to permanently hide this notice or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

news/mostread/198/web/12″>

Most Read Articles

Scroll left


Scroll right






See also  Mediobanca: Benetton leave the light agreement. "Willingness not to take sides." Del Vecchio: governance changes

You may also like

“The canteens that feed 5 million Italians are...

Touching “1 yuan delisting” *ST Ronghua has been...

Inflation rate in euro zone falls to 8.5...

India is the key to global balance: for...

GDP growth remains at 0% – Swiss economy...

STM pays for the Tesla effect: crash of...

Financial Breakfast on March 3: Soaring U.S. bond...

With this pitch deck, Doctorly got 10 million

Genoa, weak economy at the beginning of 2023...

“Before June on the main list” – V&A

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy