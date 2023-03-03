According to the Association of Public Transport (VÖV), a 30 km/h speed limit makes public transport in cities and agglomerations more expensive and weakens.

The VÖV does not generally consider Tempo 30 in cities and agglomerations to be sensible.

Tempo 30 must therefore be the exception on main traffic routes.

Public transport (ÖV) and non-motorized traffic make a significant contribution to the limited space being used in a sustainable and climate-friendly manner, the VÖV Association states in a new position paper.

However, the general conditions for high-performance public transport deteriorated due to the dense use. Traffic calming measures and land conversions have had a negative impact on public transport and led to rising investment costs, according to the association.

No fundamental opposition

Instead, VÖV director Ueli Stückelberger calls for compensation measures compared to SRF: “For example, that public transport does not have to stop at a traffic light, but can continue.”

According to the association, rapid decarbonization of the vehicle fleet also requires good start-up financing. As with the association of cities, the basic interest is: traffic-calmed cities with attractive public transport – and less motorized private transport.