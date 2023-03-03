- According to the Association of Public Transport (VÖV), a 30 km/h speed limit makes public transport in cities and agglomerations more expensive and weakens.
- The VÖV does not generally consider Tempo 30 in cities and agglomerations to be sensible.
- Tempo 30 must therefore be the exception on main traffic routes.
Public transport (ÖV) and non-motorized traffic make a significant contribution to the limited space being used in a sustainable and climate-friendly manner, the VÖV Association states in a new position paper.
However, the general conditions for high-performance public transport deteriorated due to the dense use. Traffic calming measures and land conversions have had a negative impact on public transport and led to rising investment costs, according to the association.
No fundamental opposition
Instead, VÖV director Ueli Stückelberger calls for compensation measures compared to SRF: “For example, that public transport does not have to stop at a traffic light, but can continue.”
According to the association, rapid decarbonization of the vehicle fleet also requires good start-up financing. As with the association of cities, the basic interest is: traffic-calmed cities with attractive public transport – and less motorized private transport.
SRF4 News, 02/28/23, 11 a.m.; sda/srf/mcep;sibl
