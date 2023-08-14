Controversy over reduced VAT: The strangest special cases

Donkey, justice or deeper meaning? If you buy a donkey, you pay 19 percent VAT, if you buy a mule, only seven. Robert Schlesinger dpa/lbn

Innkeepers are opposed to the fact that from 2024 the normal VAT of 19 percent should apply to food in the catering trade. In the Corona crisis, the tax was temporarily reduced to seven percent.

Behind this lies the old argument about which goods and services make it onto the list of reduced tax rates.

This list is full of inconsistencies. Mules like it, donkeys don’t, except as a roast. Milk yes, oat milk no. Potatoes are on it, sweet potatoes are not, but truffles are. Seven percent is due for animal feed and 19 percent for baby food. Want more oddities like this? Please:

It could be so easy. But it is not. VAT is actually quite simple. 19 percent on everything. Except for… the exceptions. Because in Germany there is a reduced VAT rate of seven percent in addition to the standard rate of 19 percent. It should favor goods and services that are part of the basic needs. This regularly causes arguments, as is currently the case in gastronomy. And it creates curious differences in taxation, such as on donkeys and mules, milk and oat milk, pet food and baby food. We’ve put together some quirky examples.

Before that, briefly to the restaurant dispute. In the Corona period, the government had reduced the value added tax for food in the catering trade to seven percent. This was limited to mid-2021, but has been extended twice. From 2024 the normal tax rate will apply again – as before the pandemic and as for most of all other businesses.

The industries affected are fighting against the end of the tax privilege. A return to the regular tax endangers businesses, jobs and the restaurant, café and pub culture. “If there were a tax increase, 12,000 companies would go out of business,” says Ingrid Hartges, head of the Dehoga industry association. At Business Insider, too, hosts understandably warned of a “gastronomy earthquake”. You would have to pass the tax on to the customers. But many wouldn’t do it.

Basically, the question is who pays for this part of the bill in restaurants or cafés: the customers via the full VAT or all taxpayers via the waiver of the regular tax revenue.

This dispute is as old as VAT itself, which was introduced in Germany in its current form in 1968. From the beginning there was also a reduced tax rate. Above all, he should tax staple foods less and thus protect the subsistence level.

Long list of VAT exemptions

Today the list of goods and services with reduced VAT is almost 100 items long. In addition to food, you can find media, collector’s items, cultural offerings, medical or hygiene items, parts of local transport or dentist visits. One List you find here.

For every good or service that has made it onto the reduced rate list, there should be a good reason. The curiosities result from the comparison to often very similar products, for which the full rule set applies.

Milk vs. oat milk, pet food vs. baby food

The reduced VAT rate usually applies to solid foods and the full VAT rate to beverages. When buying an apple or an orange, seven percent is added, but 19 percent for apple or orange juice – and as a smoothie, fruit gets another seven percent.

Coffee is considered a staple with the reduced rate of seven percent. On instant coffee, however, it is 19 percent. The tax rate for coffee drinks with milk depends on the percentage of milk, because milk is a staple food. But only if the milk comes from the animal. The full 19 percent is due for oat milk or soy milk.

Potatoes? Sure, a staple, tax rate seven percent. Sweet potatoes, on the other hand, are considered a luxury with a tax rate of 19 percent. Truffles, on the other hand, are discounted. Incidentally, this applies to the noble mushroom as well as to the praline. staple food.

Can it get any weirder? Go: If you buy food for your cat or dog, you pay seven percent reduced VAT. If you buy baby food for your child, you have to pay the standard rate of 19 percent. Incidentally, also for diapers.

And what about the most important staple food of all? Seven percent is due for tap water and 19 percent for bottled mineral water.

A word about gastronomy. If you eat in a restaurant, 19 percent will soon apply again. If you order the same food in the restaurant, pick it up there or have it delivered, you only have to pay seven percent.

Cut flowers 7 percent, potted flowers 19 percent

The Association of Taxpayers points out a special feature of flowers. “If you buy a cut flower or a bouquet of flowers, the reduced sales tax rate of 7 percent applies. If you choose a combination set of flowers with a vase or a plant in a flower pot, you pay the standard tax rate of 19 percent.

The website steuer.de cites this example as “our highlight”: “While horses of all kinds are subject to VAT of 7 percent, donkeys are subject to 19 percent. If it is a cross between a horse and a donkey, i.e. a mule or hinny, it is only 7 percent. The same applies to donkeys that have already been slaughtered.”

