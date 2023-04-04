Home Business Controversy over the perfect ETF: everything from country of registration to composition
Episode 247

Index funds are popular because they are considered simple and transparent. But there are big differences between the products. Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz discuss what makes the perfect ETF, whether synthetic replication is too risky and why most index funds come from Ireland.

Other topics:

Hype about artificial intelligence – the next stock market disappointment after the Metaverse or the revolution for jobs and money

The future of mobility – which share will benefit from the new Deutsche Bahn concept

34 billion poorer in three days – what the crash of Gautam Adani reveals over India

The tax-optimized S&P 500 ETF – why physical mapping is expensive for US funds

Deep blow also for stockbrokers – why the remaining solos are cowardly and illogical

Low tech or high tech – what makes hydrogen investments so complicated The DuZ hoodies are now available again

