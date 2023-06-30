Convenience for more companies to accelerate development by taking advantage of the two markets. CBEX joins hands with HKEx to launch “North + H” two-place listing mechanism_中证网

On the afternoon of June 29, Li Yongchun, deputy general manager of CBEX, and Chen Yiting, joint operating director of HKEX, signed a memorandum.Photo courtesy of Beijing Stock Exchange

On June 29, the Beijing Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange signed a memorandum of cooperation in Beijing, officially launching the “North + H” two-place listing arrangement. According to the memorandum, companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange that meet the listing requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange may, in accordance with the “Trial Measures for the Administration of Overseas Issuance and Listing of Securities by Domestic Enterprises”, submit the application documents for issuance and listing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and report to the China Securities Regulatory Commission for filing. Companies listed in Hong Kong that meet the relevant regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the listing conditions of the Beijing Stock Exchange can apply for public offering and listing on the Beijing Stock Exchange in accordance with the current rules and regulations.

The relevant person in charge of CBEX stated that CBEX will focus on the goal of promoting market construction with high quality, continue to deepen reforms, enhance service capabilities, improve market ecology, promote internationalization to a higher level and deeper level, and better serve the domestic market. Innovative development of small and medium-sized enterprises, serving more domestic and foreign investors to share the high-quality development dividend of China‘s economy.

As the youngest stock exchange in my country, CBEX shoulders the important mission of building a leading position serving innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. It is an important achievement of the institutional innovation of my country’s capital market. Inevitable requirement of market function.

“Recently, we have carried out multi-party investigations on the major topic of high-quality construction of the CBEX. From the feedback from all parties, the industry generally hopes that the CBEX will actively explore international business, and some companies listed on the CBEX have even proposed to open Secondary listing in Hong Kong to enrich financing channels and facilitate international business development; some listed companies in Hong Kong also proposed to clarify the “Northern Return” listing method and share the development dividend of the Beijing Stock Exchange. Mainland and Hong Kong regulatory agencies actively responded to market demands and guided The two exchanges in Beijing and Hong Kong conducted multiple rounds of communication and negotiation, and quickly reached a consensus.” Sui Qiang, general manager of the Beijing Stock Exchange, said in his speech.

Sui Qiang said that the launch of the “North + H” listing arrangement by the Beijing and Hong Kong exchanges is an important measure to promote the institutional opening of the capital market, continue to deepen the reform of the Beijing Stock Exchange, and serve market needs. The benefits of the “H” model will promote the formation of joint forces between the capital markets of Beijing and Hong Kong, and facilitate more enterprises to accelerate their development with the help of the two markets.

At the same time, “the Beijing-Hong Kong branch is located in the hinterland of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Relying on the ‘North + H’ mechanism, the two important regional development poles in the north and the south have built a bridge of connection and innovation. The Beijing-Hong Kong Institute will further expand Service scope, optimize investor structure and improve market functions, continuously promote the exchange and aggregation of market elements in the two places, help build Beijing International Technology Innovation Center, consolidate Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center, and better serve national development strategies and industrial economic policies. Help achieve high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement.” Sui Qiang said.

Au Guansheng, CEO of HKEX Group, said that the signing of the memorandum of cooperation has laid a good foundation for the long-term and in-depth financial cooperation between the two exchanges, and has also taken a new step in connecting China with the world. We look forward to working together with CBEX to connect capital and innovation, actively support the growth of enterprises, create opportunities for investors, and promote the common prosperity of the capital markets of the two places.

Zhu Haibin, general manager of the Beijing Stock Exchange Research Center of Kaiyuan Securities, told China Securities Journal that since the “North + H” listing mechanism is two-way, on the one hand, it provides a convenient channel for companies listed on the North Exchange to “go to sea”, which will help the North Companies listed on the stock exchange expand their financing scope, and at the same time use the platform of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to further expand their corporate brand value; The policy environment is relatively loose. On the whole, this mechanism is expected to add “fresh blood” to the two exchanges, especially for technology companies in the growth stage.

After more than a year of development, the Beijing Stock Exchange has formed a certain market scale with innovative small and medium-sized enterprises as the main body, gathering more than 200 listed companies, more than 5.4 million investors, more than 600 cross-market fund products and social security funds, QFII , RQFII and other diverse investor groups actively participated. “CBEX has moved from a stable market opening to a critical period of overcoming difficulties in scale and improving functions. Standing at a new starting point in the new stage, CBEX will further deepen reforms to develop its own characteristics and advantages,” said Sui Qiang.

