Conversely, a 10 million round to support digital companies

Vice versaa fintech active in the field of revenue-based financing to support the growth of digital companies, closed a €10m Series A funding round. This follows the seed completed by the startup at the end of 2021 and brings the total raised to 33 million euros between equity and debt.

The operation was led by CDP Venture Capital through the Service Tech sector of the Corporate Partners I fund, which sees BNL among its limited corporate partners, together with important ones co-investors such as the Azimut Digitech Fund of Azimut Libera Impresa SGR and FNDX as advisor, Kairos Partners SGR (Kairos Ventures ESG One fund), Italian Angels for Growth (IAG), Fabrick and Raffaele Terrone (founder of Scalapay) and Paolo Galvani ( founder of Moneyfarm).

Launched in November 2021 by Matteo Masserdotti and Pedro Salvi, Viceversa operates through its offices in Milan and Dublin, targeting companies that manage an online business such as a marketplace, B2C and B2B e-commerce or subscription services, with the aim of making their growth sustainable. To do this, Viceversa has introduced revenue-based financing in Italy, a tool for accessing flexible and fast capital, characterized by the sharing a percentage of the financed company’s revenues for the reimbursement of the amounts received.

In less than a year and a half since its launch, Viceversa has reached a total value of the portfolio of over 25 million euro, with customers in 6 different countries (Italy, Germany, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland and the UK). “We are now ready to enter the next phase of our expansion, always focused on developing data-driven solutions to best support the growth of companies of the future,” he said Matthew Masserdottico-founder and CEO of Viceversa.

“We are very pleased to have led a major series A investment round in Viceversa, a Italian fintech company with a pan-European footprint which is recording significant growth rates and is also spreading in our country a very innovative financing solution which intervenes by filling a gap in the offer of traditional financial services that is deeply felt by digital operators, that of marketing expenses, one of the main drivers of growth industry,” he commented Laura Scaramella, partner of CDP Venture Capital SGR. (Ticker)